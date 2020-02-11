e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Wazirpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls to begin at 8 am

Wazirpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls to begin at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Wazirpur Assembly seat. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Mahender Nagpal is contesting against AAP candidate Rajesh Gupta . Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

Wazirpur is one of the 70 constituencies that went to poll in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. Wazirpur assembly constituency falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 1,63,276 electors in 2015, out of which 91,281 were male and 71,992 female.

Rajesh Gupta is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Dr Mahender Nagpal of Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2015 elections, Rajesh Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got the better of Mahander Nagpal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 22,044 votes. Rajesh Gupta got 61,208 or 54.9 per cent of the votes, while Mahander Nagpal polled 39,164 or 35.1 per cent of the votes.

Hari Shankar Gupta of the Congress was at the third spot, far behind the winner and the runner-up, with 8,371 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Wazirpur seats are:

Nathu Ram: OTHERS

Dr Mahender Nagpal: BJP

Mustqim Ahmed: OTHERS

Rajesh Gupta: AAP

Harikishan Jindal: INC

Kamal Kishore: OTHERS

Jugal Kishor Chawla: OTHERS

Madan Sah: OTHERS

Vijay Kumar: OTHERS

Surendra Kumar: OTHERS

Naresh Kumar Nagpal: IND

Balwant Kumar Parjapati: IND

Rajesh Gupta: IND

Suraj: IND

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
3rd ODI Live: Jamieson cleans up Agarwal in 2nd over
3rd ODI Live: Jamieson cleans up Agarwal in 2nd over
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news