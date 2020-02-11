Wazirpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls to begin at 8 am

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST

Wazirpur is one of the 70 constituencies that went to poll in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. Wazirpur assembly constituency falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 1,63,276 electors in 2015, out of which 91,281 were male and 71,992 female.

Rajesh Gupta is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Dr Mahender Nagpal of Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2015 elections, Rajesh Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got the better of Mahander Nagpal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 22,044 votes. Rajesh Gupta got 61,208 or 54.9 per cent of the votes, while Mahander Nagpal polled 39,164 or 35.1 per cent of the votes.

Hari Shankar Gupta of the Congress was at the third spot, far behind the winner and the runner-up, with 8,371 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Wazirpur seats are:

Nathu Ram: OTHERS

Dr Mahender Nagpal: BJP

Mustqim Ahmed: OTHERS

Rajesh Gupta: AAP

Harikishan Jindal: INC

Kamal Kishore: OTHERS

Jugal Kishor Chawla: OTHERS

Madan Sah: OTHERS

Vijay Kumar: OTHERS

Surendra Kumar: OTHERS

Naresh Kumar Nagpal: IND

Balwant Kumar Parjapati: IND

Rajesh Gupta: IND

Suraj: IND