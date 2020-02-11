‘We only supported Arvind’, says Sunita Kejriwal as she celebrates birthday with poll win

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:00 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita said that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in Delhi Assembly elections is the “biggest birthday gift for her”.

“We were all busy watching who is winning from where, so couldn’t celebrate much. But this is the biggest birthday gift,” said Mrs Kejriwal. “This is the victory of truth. I think politics should be done on the basis of issues. Political parties should learn that certain comments shouldn’t be made,” she added.

The counting of votes on Tuesday showed on Tuesday that AAP is headed for a stunning victory in Delhi polls, comparable to the one that returned it to power five years ago. It is poised to win 63 seats, just four short of its 2015 tally, and retain power for the third time in the national capital.

“All this is the result of Arvind’s hard work. We only supported him,” Sunita Kejriwal said when asked about the family’s campaign in New Delhi constituency. “Wherever we went, people were saying they will vote for AAP,” she added.

Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had accompanied her chief minister husband when he travelled in an open jeep while going to file nomination papers for the February 8 elections.

AAP supporters celebrated outside party office as it AAP’s path to victory became clear. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two children celebrated Sunita Kejriwal’s birthday by cutting a cake at party office in New Delhi.

Sunita and son Pulkit had hit the streets to campaign for the AAP national convener ahead of the elections in Delhi. Their daughter Harshita had taken leave from her job to campaign for Kejriwal. The family went door-to-door as campaign entered in its final days.

“This is the victory for everyone,” said Harshita. She also said that those who called her father terrorist during campaigning, “have got the answer”.

Kejriwal’s family had campaigned for him in 2013 and 2015 assembly polls too.

The AAP is set to win 63 seats in the Delhi elections, marginally below its 2015 tally of 67, trends showed on Tuesday. Kejriwal thanked people of Delhi for reposing faith in him and said this victory “has given birth to a new kind of politics. It is the politics of development”.

He also thanked the voters of Delhi.