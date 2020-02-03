With ‘Muslim League’ barb, Kapil Mishra takes on AAP for Delhi Assembly elections

assembly-elections

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Delhi’s Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra has once again targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“Aam Aadmi Party should be renamed as Muslim League. Those who patronise Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and other terrorists are scared of Yogi Adityanath,” Mishra tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये



उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

His remarks came in the wake of AAP seeking a ban on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his alleged provocative speeches while campaigning for BJP candidates in Delhi. AAP has also sought Adityanath’s arrest.

“He (Adityanath) must be arrested for his communal speeches. We have lodged a complaint with the EC,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Sunday. Singh added that it has been 48 hours since his party sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting but it has not been granted.

Adityanath had alleged on Saturday that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘’azadi’. The UP chief minister had also attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he and his party were siding with protesters at Shaheen Bagh and that a Pakistan minister and AAP were speaking on similar terms.

“From Uttar Pradesh, Yogi manorogi (mentally-ill) came to Delhi. What all abusive and divisive things he is saying. He said Arvind Kejriwal is connected to Pakistan. We don’t know how BJP leaders get all information about Pakistan. If what Yogi speaks is right, it should be proven. Otherwise he should desist from talking such nonsense,” said Singh.

Kapil Mishra had created a controversy last month with a string of tweets that compared the February 8 Delhi Assembly election to ‘India vs Pakistan’ clash. In his other tweets and public statements that followed, Kapil Mishra had claimed that ‘mini-Pakistans’ were being created in Delhi and alleged that “Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads’.

The Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Mishra, concluding that his tweets “appeal to communal feelings”.

Mishra, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government before falling out bitterly with the party, had crossed over to the BJP last year.