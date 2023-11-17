close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts good time to purchase a car

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts good time to purchase a car

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 17, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for November 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your love life will be good without many troubles.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be determined today

Have a happy love life & professional success today. You will be financially good to make smart decisions. Have a healthy lifestyle with a good diet and exercise.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 17, 2023: Have a happy love life & professional success today.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 17, 2023: Have a happy love life & professional success today.

Your love life will be good without many troubles. Display the professional potential to receive accolades from the management. You’re financially good today and your health will give no problem.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of love. Keep egos out of the relationship and be expressive when it comes to romance. Female Cancer natives can expect a proposal in the second half of the day. Ensure that proper harmony is maintained between you and the lover. Some Cancer natives will go back to an old relationship that will bring happiness in life. The chances of females getting pregnant today are also higher.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

No major professional hiccup will be there. Some healthcare professionals as well as IT professionals may move to a foreign country for job purposes. Be careful while taking over crucial projects as you may need to be both patient and innovative. Today is good to attend a job interview while some Cancer natives will also quit their job. Keep yourself aside from unnecessary debates and discussions, and be focused on your work.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of wealth. No major financial issue will trouble you today. You may purchase a scooter or a car. You may also renovate the house or buy a new one. A speculative business is also a good option to invest wealth. However, before that, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac or liver-related issues should be careful. Some mild issues may happen in the second part of the day and this will need you to take medical advice. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside as this may affect your health and may deviate you from the health plan you have set. Senior Cancer natives may also have complaints related to sleep and pain in joints.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out