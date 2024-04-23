Crystals for confidence: Five powerful stones that promote self-esteem and empowerment

Crystals have been highly coveted since civilisations as old as ancient Egyptian and Greek. These semi-precious stones are thought to possess metaphysical properties, including magical and healing powers. To date, spiritual practitioners like energy healers and reiki masters make use of crystals for various purposes, including manifestations, affirmations, meditation, and more. This article will explore some of the best and most powerful crystals that promote self-esteem and confidence. Crystals like Amazonite and Carnelian greatly help in promoting self-confidence and boosting self-esteem

Carnelian

This vibrant red crystal is renowned for its ability to boost confidence and courage. Associated with the root and solar plexus chakras, Carnelian is widely utilised by crystal experts in their healing practices. It is strongly believed to restore motivation and promote self-esteem. It is also known as the “action stone” as it increases vitality and makes the wearer brave enough to face their fears or problems with a strong yet at ease mind.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sunstone

Sunstone is believed to greatly enhance optimism and confidence by uplifting your spirits. Ancient Greeks revered this ethereal stone as a symbol of the Sun god. It is especially helpful if you are running low on energy and motivation. If you need a quick boost of positivity, this vibrant and powerful crystal can be your best friend. It is associated with the solar plexus chakra and is linked with the fire element, making it the perfect ally for fire signs like Leo.

Red Jasper

Beautiful yet powerful, Red Jasper is popular among crystal healers due to its grounding yet uplifting energy. This abstract-looking stone promotes inner strength and resilience. It is strongly believed to foster bravery and aid in removing worldly obstructions. Experts highly advocate using the crystal as a tool to enhance the potency of your affirmations.

Citrine

Associated with joy, abundance, and confidence, Citrine is one of the most powerful yet gentle crystals. Linked with the solar plexus chakra, this stunning yellow crystal is said to boost your self-confidence. During challenging times, Citrnie can be used as an effective pick-me-up to help channel your energy towards positive things in life. It is strongly believed to attract good luck, health, and happiness.

Amazonite

Amazonite is a calm yet highly energetic crystal that showcases vibrant blue-green hues. It is renowned for establishing a balance between the masculine and feminine energies in the wearer. It greatly helps in facilitating confidence and self-empowerment. Due to its gentle and peaceful healing energy, it is also called as “the stone of hope.”