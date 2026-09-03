Janmashtami 2026: Why Krishna’s birth puja extends into September 5 in some cities but ends on September 4 in others
Janmashtami 2026: For anyone planning Krishna Janmashtami celebrations this year, the calendar may look a little confusing.
According to the Hindu Almanac, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, but devotees in several cities will welcome Krishna after midnight on September 5. The difference comes down to local Nishita Kaal timings.
For anyone planning Krishna Janmashtami celebrations this year, the calendar may look a little confusing.
The festival will be observed on September 4, 2026, but in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, the main midnight puja begins only after the clock has moved into September 5. In Kolkata, the same worship window ends before midnight on September 4.
Also Read Janmashtami 2026: What Krishna represents in the spiritual tradition, according to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
When is Janmashtami on September 4 or September 5?
This year, Janmashtami will occur on September 4. But what varies from place to place is the timing of the Nishita Kaal, the period around midnight traditionally chosen for Krishna's birth celebration.
According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami falls on Friday, September 4, 2026. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 2:25 AM on September 4 and ends at 12:13 AM on September 5 for Kolkata.
Why can the same puja cross into September 5?
Nishita Kaal is not a fixed nationwide clock time.
It is calculated according to the local night, so the puja window can begin before midnight in one city and after midnight in another. Drik Panchang's city-wise calculations show this clearly.
Kolkata: September 4 at 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM.
New Delhi: September 4 at 11:57 PM to September 5 at 12:43 AM.
Chennai: September 4 at 11:45 PM to September 5 at 12:31 AM.
Hyderabad: September 4 at 1:52 PM, to September 5 at 12:38 AM.
Bengaluru: September 4 at 11:55 PM, to September 5 at 12:42 AM.
Pune: September 5 at 12:10 AM to 12:57 AM.
Mumbai: September 5 at 12:14 AM to 1:01 AM.
Ahmedabad: September 5 at 12:16 AM to 1:02 AM.
Janmashtami follows the lunar calendar, not just the date on the clock
Janmashtami is linked with Krishna Paksha Ashtami, the eighth tithi of the waning Moon. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, Hindu lunar dates do not begin and end at midnight.
This year, the Ashtami Tithi in the Kolkata calculation begins on September 4 and continues just past midnight into September 5, ending at 12:13 AM.
This is why simply looking at the date after midnight can be misleading. The Hindu calendar is tracking the position and movement of the Moon rather than treating midnight as the automatic end of a festival day.
Why Nishita Kaal matters on Krishna Janmashtami?
Traditional Hindu observance places Krishna's birth at midnight. The period selected for the celebration is known as Nishita Kaal.
Drik Panchang gives the Nishita Puja window as 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM on September 4, with the midnight moment calculated at 11:36 PM.
So the difference is not that Krishna Janmashtami suddenly changes dates when a devotee travels from Kolkata to Mumbai. The local calculation of the midnight worship period changes.
What Rohini Nakshatra adds to the timing
According to Drik Panchang, Rohini Nakshatra from 12:29 AM until 11:04 PM on September 4. The Ashtami Tithi continues until 12:13 AM on September 5.
Rohini has a special place in the traditional story of Krishna's birth. In Jyotish and Hindu tradition, Krishna's birth is associated with Rohini Nakshatra.
Astrologers generally interpret Rohini through themes such as growth, beauty, nourishment and creativity. These are traditional astrological interpretations and should not be treated as scientific effects.
Why do some calendars show September 5?
Devotees may also see September 5 on calendars because the fast-breaking time, or Parana, can fall the following morning.
September 5 is also the date for Dahi Handi in many calendars, adding another reason the following date appears alongside Janmashtami.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More