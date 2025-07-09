Search
4 zodiac signs to receive good fortune during July’s Buck Moon – Will you be one?

BySoumi Pyne
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 07:49 PM IST

July Buck Moon in Capricorn 2025: Read on to see how a few zodiac signs will likely receive favourable outcomes on 10 July 2025.

The Buck Moon will rise on Thursday, July 10 and shine its brightest at 4:37 p.m. ET.

Read about the lucky zodiac signs during the July Buck Moon 2025.(Pixabay)
What is a Buck moon?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, July’s full moon is called the Buck Moon. It is named after male deer (bucks) who are busy growing their antlers this time of year. Each summer, these antlers grow bigger and stronger, a fitting symbol of growth and resilience.

This powerful full moon will shine brightest on the night of July 10, 2025. While everyone may feel its energy, four zodiac signs are likely to be affected during this time, as per astrologer Rega Widgle.

 ARIES

The Buck Moon is lighting up your 10th house, the part of your life tied to career, purpose, and the legacy you're building. With so many planets moving in your sign this month, it’s a powerful time to reflect.

You might be feeling pulled toward new goals or considering a lighter load so you have more space to breathe and explore. 

CANCER

July's full moon shines directly on your relationships, both personal and professional. It’s asking you to take a closer look at the give-and-take dynamics. Not every relationship will be perfectly balanced all the time, but effort and care should go both ways.

Now’s a good time to gently restore the balance, not to keep scorebut to ensure that your connections bring growth and not resentment.

LIBRA

This moon will light up your fourth house, which is tied to home, roots, and emotional foundations. The energy right now mixes past emotions with present ambitions, asking you to reflect on where you’ve been and where you’re headed.

There’s power in seeing your close relationships not as distractions, but as investments that build your inner richness and real security.

CAPRICORN

This full moon will light up your first house, which is all about you.

You might be feeling more emotional than usual right now. Maybe old memories are surfacing, or you’re doubting yourself in strange ways. You may grow in depth and softness, learning how to hold space for your own feelings. 

