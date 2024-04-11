April 8-14, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Horse 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) If you're single, take it easy in love this week. Listen to your gut feelings, and don't rush into anything. If something feels off, trust that feeling, even if you're unsure why. That's where your luck lies. Don't let anyone pressure you into doing something you're uncomfortable with. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from April 8-14, 2024.(Pexels)

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 8-14, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

If you're in a relationship, honesty and adventure with your partner will bring you good luck in love. Try new things together, especially if they excite you rather than scare you. The more you positively step out of your comfort zone, the luckier you'll be.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

For singles, this week's love luck is all about finding balance. It's important to give and take equally in any potential new relationship. If things start feeling one-sided, your luck might dwindle.

Also Read April 8-14, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

If you're in a relationship, your love luck will revolve around your shared finances. Even if you don't have a joint account, having a fair system where you both contribute money can bring positive outcomes. The specifics of how this luck will manifest aren't clear, but focusing on your financial partnership will bring good things your way.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

If you're single, your love luck this week revolves around valuing yourself. Don't let anyone categorize you as "high value" or "low value" and treat you like an object. Even if others try to bring you down, stay confident—your luck will still shine bright.

Also Read Chinese New Year predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon 2024 for all 12 zodiac signs

If you're in a relationship, your love luck comes from teamwork. Whether it's doing chores together, shopping for groceries, or working on creative projects, collaborating with your partner will bring surprises and positive outcomes.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

For singles, your love luck this week lies in your community. You might meet your soulmate at a social event, a friend's gathering, or even a work-related outing.

Also Read Wood Dragon Year of 2024: Here is all you should know about the Chinese Horoscope of 2024

If you're in a relationship, your love luck comes from trusting your instincts. Luck will help you uncover hidden secrets that could harm your relationship. Pay attention to any signs or slip-ups from your partner, and trust your intuition to navigate this blessing in disguise.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For singles, this week advises a more practical approach to love. It may not sound very romantic, but your luck lies in focusing on the everyday aspects of relationships, like health insurance, housing, and utilities. Embracing these practicalities can lead you towards a path that benefits your mental, romantic, and practical well-being.

If you're already in a relationship, staying true to yourself is key. If your partner doesn't support you, it raises questions about the foundation of your relationship. Your love and luck this week will help you see through any illusions and navigate any challenges in a way that brings positive change.