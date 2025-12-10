Aries Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: Good returns from past investments

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead Keep the love affair productive and consider new tasks at work that also test your professional mettle. Prosperity will permit smart investments today. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fall in love today. Overcome the challenges at work through commitment and discipline. Make major investments to have a good return. Health may develop complications today.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the relationship. You will require the interference of the parents of seniors to resolve some issues. This will be most visible in the lives of married people. Some love affairs will turn toxic. Females will be successful in settling issues with the ex-lover in the second part of the day. Married natives must also be careful not to get entangled in a new relationship, as their spouse will find this out today.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with egos at the workplace. You may feel neglected or isolated in the team. A junior may take up a crucial role in a project. This may upset your day. There will also be challenges associated with deadlines. It is good to brush up on the technical skills. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Trust is a major factor in a partnership, and the chances of you missing it in the relationship are high. Students will need to put in effort to clear the examinations.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, you should be careful about the expenditure. Avoid blind investments today. Those who are keen to try their luck in the stock market must take professional or expert advice. The second part of the day is good to invest in a new trade. Some businessmen will have issues associated with finance with partners. You may also buy or sell a new property in the second part of the day.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Minor health-related issues will be there. Those who have cardiac issues may develop complications in the second part of the day. You should skip fat and oil from the diet, and instead add more veggies and fruits. Children having viral fever or oral health issues will miss school. Give away unhealthy habits such as smoking, as this can be dangerous in the long run.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

