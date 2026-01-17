Edit Profile
    Aries Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: An auspicious time for a job interview

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good to attend a job interview.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 5:28 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not hesitate to take up risks

    Resolve your relationship issues and make informed, professional decisions today. No major financial issues will exist. Take your health seriously today.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Today, it is crucial that you settle the relationship issues. Consider giving the best at work, and also prefer safe investment options. There can be minor health issues that need special attention.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful about the communication in the relationship. Minor arguments may come up today. Avoid discussing topics that may upset your lover. You may also face challenges in the form of interference from a third person, who can be a friend or a relative. The second part of the day is good to talk and get permission from the parents for the marriage. Some females attending an event or official function may receive a proposal. Married natives may also avoid issues related to an ex-lover to stay happy.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    The career will see minor issues today. You will have trouble related to performance. A client may complain about your commitment. This may also create a tough time today. Those who handle managerial profiles must be careful about the deadlines and team efforts. The second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. Some students will clear the examinations. Businessmen handling trade related to electronics, food products, beverages, leather, textiles, and automobile spare parts will have a tough time.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Today is also good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You may renovate the house today. Some natives will be dragged into property-related issues within the family. The second part of the day is good for resolving a financial issue with a friend or sibling.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful about your health today. You may develop infections. Those who have a history of kidney ailments will need medical attention. Some seniors will also develop respiratory issues in the second part of the day. You may also consider joining a gym in the second part of the day. Some females may complain about gynecological issues.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

