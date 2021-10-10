Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 10: Be responsible of your actions

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your resourcefulness will help you get your work done without hindrances. You will meticulously plan out strategies as your ambitious nature will not let you stop at the average. Your honesty and efficiency will be greatly valued wherever you go. With your refined methods and your patience, it is very likely that you will achieve your goals sooner or later. Your hard work and disciplined lifestyle will keep you ahead in the competition. Your practical approach will take you places. You will maintain a work-life balance and devote time to yourself. Taking up a hobby or an interest will help you relax. However, do not set your standards too high or you may end up in disappointment.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are likely to experience a major breakthrough on your financial front today. An overseas contact will help you expand your business horizons, bringing in maximum profits.

Capricorn Family Today

You are likely to spend more time at home, which will keep your family members happy. You will experience a peaceful atmosphere at home. Lending a helping hand in household chores will be appreciated by family elders.

Capricorn Career Today

Your carelessness and laziness on the professional front are likely to show a negative impact on your career. You need to be responsible for your actions. Stay focused on your goals.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is likely to undergo changes in the coming days. But you need not worry as your nutritious diet and conscious efforts to stay fit and healthy will bear fruits. You will enjoy overall wellness.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Do not hold back your emotions when you are in the company of your romantic partner. You are likely to take advantage of the situation to intensify the love in your life and strengthen your bond.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874