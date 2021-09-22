Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 22: Be careful on finance

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today's positive news amuses and lifts your minds. You have something of significance revealed. This could even shape your thought and your fate finally. If not hilarious, your discussions with people will be warm. The conversations will still have an element of seriousness. Fresh circumstances disrupt the daily routine so that it is open to new opportunities. The worries of friends will be substantially alleviated by your capacity to reach their heart. You understand the situation intuitively.

Capricorn Finance Today

Proceed with caution and avoid financial hazards. Do not put money into risk-free investments or accepting deals that are purported to be absolutely risk-free. Instead, make time for thorough research. The current constellation could have a number of unforeseen situations, causing your goals to be disrupted or revealing flaws in your financial endeavor that you had believed to be obvious.

Capricorn Family Today

Both your colleagues and your pals are having a difficult time dealing with you. Stop feeling like your time is being wasted with each other and speak honestly about the issues that need to be resolved. Having the conversations that are needed to clarify things can also be quite helpful. Regard today's negative energy as an opportunity to identify, resolve, and put an end to problems for good.

Capricorn Career Today

You find yourself in an anticipated and easy circumstance at your work place. Always believe in yourself, trust in your ability, and have fun! When you approach your work-related problems in a controlled and patient manner, you're able to surmount any hiccups. The ability to think on your feet is extremely beneficial in dealing with difficulties and in preventing them from recurring.

Capricorn Health Today

Backed by bodily warning signals, you detect your heightened level of stress. Long intervals of down time should be inserted into your busy daily agenda. You shouldn't force yourself to exercise, and you shouldn't make unnecessary physical stresses a part of your daily routine. Don't use your energy; instead, utilize what you've collected carefully, and establish a relaxing sanctuary for yourself.

Capricorn Love Life Today

When you have a chat with your partner to clear things in a fair way, the results are likely to be in your favor. Encourage your partner to tell you what he or she dislikes about yourbehavior. Try to change yourself to build more trust for you in your partner. The day is in your favor to move out for a candle-light dinner or a long ride.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874