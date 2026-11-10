Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: Good earnings and a long-held wish may bring joy, but pride could affect work relations

You will earn good money today, and a long-awaited wish will be fulfilled. The sense of movement will be welcome, especially where you have been putting in effort for some time. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, retrograde, helps that effort pay through useful skills and plain communication. A practical ability you have kept working on is likely to show visible progress. The day also brings honor in society, giving your achievements a place beyond your own private satisfaction. You will enjoy feeling included in the lives of people who matter to you. A gathering or conversation will connect your personal good news with the wider circle. The pleasure will come from seeing something you have wanted take a recognizable place in ordinary life.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. Familiar time together will carry warmth, and the relationship will feel like a place where you can enjoy what is going well. A conversation about your fulfilled wish will give you something happy to share. Your elder brother or sister will support you, adding another reassuring note to family life. That support will matter because it comes from someone with an established place in your story. You will feel more connected to your own people, and family exchanges will have a generous tone. Give your partner a clear stretch of your attention. The day has room for companionship alongside its financial and social activity.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Skills and sustained effort are likely to produce steady, visible progress. A task involving clear explanation will suit the day, particularly where you can draw on something you already know well. Short work journeys are also supported as part of getting practical things done. The Sun in Libra, your tenth house, direct and debilitated, puts authority and self-respect in focus, making your dealings with seniors especially important to you. Watch pride in a conversation with someone in charge. You will want your contribution to be recognized, and public honor is part of the day's promise. Students will feel drawn towards work that shows how much a skill has improved through practice. Keep your explanation direct when presenting what you have done. Your effort will have a clearer shape when its purpose is easy to understand.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Good earnings are promised today, and you will invest money in fixed deposits or mutual funds. Building something lasting will feel relevant to the wish that is being fulfilled. You will want the day's financial progress to have a place in your future plans, as well as bringing immediate satisfaction. The Moon in Scorpio in your eleventh house all day brings income and friends into focus, along with gatherings and a friend's good news. Useful contacts will be part of the day's financial and social atmosphere. There will be pleasure in hearing how life is moving for people around you. Choose an investment that fits the purpose for which you are setting money aside.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be lifted by fulfilment and the feeling of being supported. Social contact will give the day an enjoyable rhythm, particularly when you can share something that has mattered to you for a long time. You will feel comfortable taking part in a gathering and then returning to the warmth of home. A practical task completed through your own effort will add to that sense of satisfaction. The day will feel full, with personal enjoyment alongside responsibilities. Leave an easy interval between work and your time with your spouse.
Tip for the Day: Share your good news with your partner and acknowledge your elder sibling's support.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More