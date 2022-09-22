Capricorn Horoscope Today, Sept 22, 2022: Your career may be in turmoil

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) The day can bring mixed results in different spheres of Capricorn individuals’ life. Your career will see some ups and downs throughout the day. Avoid sharing your career strategy and plans in front of anyone, or else it may not fructify. Staying for some extra time in the office today will be in your interest. Seek a well-wisher's advice on economic issues. If you must make final call, make sure you are a cent percent sure. Maintaining a supportive stance in domestic matters will be essential today. Some Capricorn individuals may finally embark on a much-delayed vacation to an exotic place and make golden memories. You can proceed ahead with the property deal you are negotiating as the stars appear favourable. The value of the asset is also likely to peak shortly. Capricorn students may enjoy steady sailing on the academic front with hard work and dedication. Social commitments may eat up Capricon natives' time but will be important in boosting their image.

Capricorn Finance Today Budgeting for a new venture may need to be done meticulously to avoid unpleasant surprises. Capricorn natives will be able to make plans for business expansion with proper research and input. You can plan to make profitable investments today, which can increase the value of your fixed assets.

Capricorn Family Today Today Capricorn natives may be able to eliminate any contradictions between family members. This will make your parents feel proud of you. Hurdles in the matrimonial alliance of a sibling are likely to vanish, paving way for future happiness. Elders will be supportive of career plans,

Capricorn Career Today Jealous colleagues may try to create roadblocks on the professional front, but Capricorn natives will come out as a winner without any effort. You may need to hire additional help to lessen your burden. You may have to keep a tab on something important to ensure that it is done.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn natives will need to be regular in their routine or medication to enjoy good health. Your sedentary lifestyle could be attracting serious health issues which may worsen if you don’t take preventive measures now. Try fun workouts like Zumba or swimming.

Capricorn Love Life Today Romantic imagination is set to soar as your dream person acknowledges your feelings. A chance encounter may enable Capricorn individuals to meet like-minded people to share their innermost feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON