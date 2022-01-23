Gemini Daily Horoscope for January 23: Be engaged in your creative side

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Adhere to your usual routine and you'll find things getting easier for you. Keep your goal in sight and put your best foot forward. Soon you can expect rewards and recognition for your hard work. Keep working hard and you may see good fortune in days ahead. It is a day to engage your creative side. Don’t let recent setbacks drag you down. Instead, look for insights on a higher plane. This is a favorable time to revive contacts with friends. Their company would prove most refreshing and even enlightening. Research everything about the property that you are planning to invest in as some property issues may crop up later. An outing to a distant can prove more expensive than anticipated and may take some fun out of it. Plan your journey in detail to avoid hiccups. Help from elders and or expert may enable students to cross the last mile successfully and bring good results on the academic front.

Gemini Finance Today

Luck is on your side where money is concerned, so go ahead with an investment. It may turn out to be highly profitable. There is likely to be an increase in the inflow of money during the day and you may get a chance to add to your wealth as you learn to manage your finances wisely.

Gemini Family Today

The beginning of the day may bring positive news for your children. They are likely to progress in their studies which may make you happy and proud. An elder sibling connects you to a new social scene today, one full of promising new contacts, both networking and possible romance.

Gemini Career Today

Professionally, you are likely to witness an increase in opportunities for growth and advancement. Your self-confidence is likely to be high which may rub off on your colleagues and team members at your workplace. During the middle of the day, you may be vested with a bigger role and position.

Gemini Health Today

Light workout is likely to do wonders for those unable to do anything strenuous on the fitness front. Spend the day in the fresh air, you would benefit from leisurely walks and outdoor recreation. Your body and mind are likely to remain particularly well balanced.

Gemini Love Life Today

Relationships are likely to be richly fulfilling for both committed and married natives today. In any social situation, the confidence you show would enable you to impress almost anyone you meet. This may even lead to an exciting new romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026