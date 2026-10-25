Anti-drug crackdown: Punjab chemists’ body decides to stop sale of anxiety, pain relief drugs

The Punjab Chemists Association on Saturday announced that it will stop selling narcotic and psychotropic substances for conditions such as anxiety, post-operative pain, and muscle tension starting October 25, making it difficult for patients who rely on these medications for ongoing treatment. Association representatives said that patients who genuinely require these medicines should not be made to suffer because of the decision. (HT Photo for representation)

The association alleged harassment by state authorities during intensified raids targeting the sale of pregabalin and other drugs.

While registered chemists are legally permitted to dispense these substances with a valid physical prescription, the association claims authorities are penalising innocent chemists over discrepancies in records and bills.

The announcement follows recent intensified raids by the Punjab Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on chemist shops across the state, following growing concerns over the misuse and illegal sale of habit-forming drugs such as pregabalin and other psychotropic substances.

In Patiala, the drugs control department has inspected 16 medical stores and firms between October 16 and 19, detecting violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules at 11 establishments. The department seized medicines and records after finding discrepancies in the purchase and sale documentation.

Following Saturday’s order by the chemist association, at least 27,000 wholesale and retail chemists across the state have been asked to return stocks of these medicines to wholesalers and distributors.

GS Chawla, general secretary of the Punjab Chemists Association, alleged that chemists were facing difficulties due to frequent raids and penalties over discrepancies found during inspections. He said that while the association does not oppose crackdowns on illegal activities, innocent chemists should not suffer due to the actions of a few.

“Due to frequent raids, we have decided to stop selling these medicines from October 25,” he said, alleging that the chemists were facing action over discrepancies in records and bills, and such action was affecting the wider trade.

Lovely Dabar, the representative of the chemists association, alleged that random inspections were being conducted merely to show the public that action was being taken, while chemists across the trade bore the consequences. He also raised concerns over the impact of such actions on the chemists’ reputation.

Association representatives said that patients who genuinely require these medicines should not be made to suffer because of the decision. They suggested making the medicines available through government dispensaries, civil hospitals, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras to ensure patients can access them when needed.

Dinesh Gupta, Zonal Licensing Authority (ZLA), said that the decision to stop selling these medicines had not been officially communicated to him and that he had not received any information about it. He said any violations by chemists and the nature of the offences would be dealt with in accordance with the law and the punishment would depend on the violations established.