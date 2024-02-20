 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices to avoid discussions | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices to avoid discussions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 12:50 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your love life free from chaos.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is packed with fun today

Keep your love life free from chaos. Challenges exist in the professional one. Both health and wealth are positive today. Have a balanced diet to stay fit.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Both health and wealth are positive today.

Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. Be sensitive to the needs of clients and deliver the best results. You are also good in terms of both wealth and health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be careful to not hurt the feelings of your lover. Spend more time together and also avoid unpleasant discussions. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the family. Females will be fortunate to see family accepting the love affair. Some Gemini natives may move to a different location for a job which may have a serious impact on your love today. Married female natives can also expect to expand their family today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new roles at the workplace. Minor ego-related issues will exist and eschew office politics that may impact the productivity part. Government employees may see a switch in location while bankers, chefs, academicians, architects, and mechanics will have a tough time completing the tasks. Some botanists and IT professionals will relocate abroad for jobs. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance. Some new ventures will also work out today and hence do not hesitate to launch new concepts today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You are lucky to get a good return from a previous investment. Try settling a financial dispute with a friend or relative. Senior Gemini natives will divide the wealth among children while female entrepreneurs may consider business expansions. Today is also good to raise funds from promoters. You may face unexpected expenses and be ready to face them.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food today and focus on a healthy diet packed with more vegetables. Your health will be good but digestion can be an issue for Gemini natives on travel. Watch the food you have from outside and also skip alcohol while driving. Some minor ear and eye infections may also disturb you today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On