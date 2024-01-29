Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024 predicts minor twists in love life

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Slow and steady wins the races Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024. Take up new responsibilities at the job to prove the caliber.

Talk openly in a relationship to end love issues. Manage the professional challenges today and also handle wealth smartly. Your health is also good today.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life. Take up new responsibilities at the job to prove the caliber. Both health and wealth will give you a good time today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see minor twists today. A proposal will get a positive response and some love affairs will also get the support of parents. Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your commitment. Never let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. Some fortunate Gemini natives will patch up with the ex-flame to go back to the old love affair. Those who are married should stay away from office romance and you should not get entangled in unwanted relationships.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will upset the day. Team leaders and managers will be able to express opinions at meetings without inhibition. Your actions will be motivating for many people and this will work to your benefit in the profession. Be cordial with the team members and this will work out in team assignments. Those who are into arts, music, painting, and acting will get opportunities to prove their skills. Entrepreneurs may face challenges from authorities related to licensing and funding today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

The financial status permits smart spending today. Go shopping and also consider diligent investments. You may try luck in speculative business while realty is also a good choice. Today, Gemini natives may inherit a property or even win a legal battle over a disputed family property. Some Gemini natives will also donate to charity.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There won’t be serious ailments and fortunately, you may also recover from old ailments. Be careful while riding a bike at night, especially in hilly terrains. Avoid oily stuff that can impact the heart and liver. You may also join a gym for physical fitness. Some senior Cancer natives may have breathing-related problems and it is good to consult a doctor.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

