Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Gemini Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Your love life may attract luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 05:09 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Both wealth and health may develop complications.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, let your dreams come true today

Today, no major love-related trouble will disturb you. Put in efforts to meet the professional activities. Both wealth and health may develop complications.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your love affair will see no major issues, and consider spending more romantic time together. Take up new tasks at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth carefully. Pay attention to the lifestyle today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You are confident about the love affair, and this reflects a positive attitude. Your commitment and sincerity play a crucial role in the relationship. Be cool even while having disagreements today. The second part of the day is good to discuss the future. You may also plan a romantic dinner or vacation. Some natives will be fortunate to get back into an old relationship. Married females may seriously consider going the family way.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while handling crucial tasks, and put in effort to impress the seniors. Some additional tasks demand multitasking. You need to don many hats at the office, and this paves the way for career growth. You may upgrade your technical skills, as this will help in job interviews and client sessions. Those of you who have been working closely in self-employment will earn good returns today. Businessmen handling electronics, transport, publishing, and textiles will see good returns.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up. However, this may not seriously impact the routine life. There will be monetary help from siblings, which will also help you pay all pending dues. Some professionals will succeed in selling off a property. Ensure that you don’t lend a huge amount to anyone, as it may get stuck for an uncertain period, hampering the financial plans in the long run.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Health may have issues. Those who have liver-related issues will require medical attention in the first part of the day. Diabetic natives must take diet decisions seriously. Avoid junk food and instead have more fruits and vegetables. Some seniors may fall while walking in slippery areas. Ensure you take precautions while traveling, especially long-distance. There can also be skin-related issues.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
