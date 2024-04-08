Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 08, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Money that had been stuck may have to be given up as bad debt. Chances on the career front seem to brighten and may entail relocation. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion from a family member. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. Special efforts may be required to boost up income. A business trip is likely to prove beneficial and may get you a lucrative deal. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. This is an excellent day for purchasing property. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocate someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you will manage to come back into shape. You are likely to come out the winner in a financial deal. Good business contacts will help you reap rich rewards. Renovation work at home may not be to your satisfaction. Some of you will get the opportunity to visit someplace exciting today. Property is likely to be acquired by some. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The family will be most supportive when it matters to you. A seasonal ailment can trouble you. A defect in an expensive purchase may get you tensed and angry. Someone not showing up at work can burden you with additional tasks. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as Cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A friendly advice can work wonders on the health front. An awaited payment is likely to materialise soon to fill your coffers. Steer clear of those who promise big, but don’t deliver. Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. You are likely to accompany someone on an eventful journey.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you are likely to make a full recovery from an ailment. A deal you had been after for a long while may come within your grasp. Keep cool and don’t get worked up at some new developments at work. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Someone is likely to overcharge you for his or her services. Take all aspects into account before initiating something at work. You can be snappy as something doesn’t get done in time at home. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. Discharge from the hospital is also expected for those admitted.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. You may have to keep on the right side of those who matter at work. Your sense of responsibility on the financial front can amaze family members. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Lack of physical activity is likely to get some out of shape. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. You are likely to achieve a breakthrough on the professional front. You can expect to have a fun time at home all by yourself. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Neglect can make you suffer on the health front. Good earning is foreseen from a side business. Things may not go right on the professional front today. You can take it upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. A new acquisition can make you squeal with childlike delight! Organizing something on the home front is possible.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those regular workouts will do well to take a day’s complete break. A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. You will be able to put your point across tellingly on the work front. You can become desperate to raise the quality of life of someone you are close to. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: You can be double-timed on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Whatever you do, you are likely to impress those who matter! You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love! Paperwork regarding the property is set to be completed soon.

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink