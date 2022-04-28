Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. The good news is your efforts will get recognised. Perfect fitness will no longer be a dream. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. meeting with your favourite celebrity cannot be ruled out. Don’t expect profuse thanks for lending a helping hand in housework.

Love Focus: Your soul mate will provide comfort and solace.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of getting good returns from a previous investment look bright. This is the right time to cash in on this development. Your overindulgence in eating and drinking may affect your health adversely. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. Good day is foreseen for students preparing for exams or competition. Those pursuing spiritual practices will manage to attain peace and tranquility.

Love Focus: Romance may not exactly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An investment brings good returns. You continue to make steady progress on the professional front. Youngsters may take up a new sport. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious bringing cheer to all. A family youngster may require a push to perform on the academic front. You are likely to indulge in image makeover, just to impress others.

Love Focus: It is time you expressed your love to the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Unexpected gains are likely from an unexpected source. Creating a niche in your field may not be as simple as you visualise. Actors and models are likely to go in for weight training to tone their bodies. An off mood family member may need to be handled tactfully. On the academic front, a much awaited outcome will be in your favour.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to make some headway on the love front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A piece of real estate appears too lucrative to be passed over. You remain fit and energetic the whole day. On the work front, you can become answerable for someone else’s action. You will need to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. Eye for detail may be lacking and may prove your undoing on the academic front. Your confidence in yourself is likely to get restored by your brilliant showing.

Love Focus: Your efforts will pay in making spouse happy and contented.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Luck is on your side and will guide you through all complications arising at work. Chain smokers may take the first step in kicking the habit. A new source of money is about to be created. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil for your problems. Your friend’s circle will provide you emotional security on the academic front.

Love Focus: Hopes of those wanting to get lucky in love are likely to brighten.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money multiplies for short term investors/speculators. Chartered accountants and lawyers will be able to find some good clients. Despite all this your health remains excellent. A sibling or friend you are banking upon may be far from helpful. Your style and confidence is likely to win some admirers on the academic front. Pulling strings to get what you desire will make things easy for you.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner is likely to ignite passions.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You get into a good bargaining position in a deal. A task given to you will be completed most satisfactorily. A fitness programme that you wanted to take up may now materialise. Good mood prevails and brings cheer on the domestic front. Family’s support will make a difference in performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may not go as per planned and earn you his or her ire.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A previous investment is likely to make you richer. Walking, jogging and cycling are your best choices for getting back in shape. Something new being introduced to you at work may seem too difficult to understand. Expect an enjoyable outing with family today. You can bank upon the support of friends and well wishers on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opportunity to get close to an office colleague may materialise, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Splurging on luxuries of life seems a possibility. The day seems profitable for those dealing in real estate. Remaining active will help ward off negative thoughts. You are likely to get pampered by a family elder. Good showing on the academic front will give a boost to your self confidence. Meeting someone after a long will prove immensely satisfying.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner’s sweet nothings will prove most soothing to the mind.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Sportsperson are likely to excel in their chosen sport. Regular workouts will keep you fit. Avoid carrying large cash on person. Serenity and tranquility will prevail on the domestic front. Students can expect a breather in the form of a break from intensive studies. An unfounded doubt that has crept into your mind may make you ill at ease.

Love Focus: You get immense encouragement by partner’s reposing confidence in you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Opening your heart to a well-wisher will make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. A sound investment will find you financially secure. Your bargaining skill saves some precious bucks today. Praise or honour may be bestowed on a family member. Being fully prepared on the academic front is a misnomer, so keep at it!

Love Focus: Some of you may find a wonderful companion.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise