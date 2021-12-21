Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Vibrate higher with the strength of the full moon’s effervescent glow guiding your every move. A little show off may give you a momentary satisfaction but a filled account will be a permanent one. You are known for your loving, selfless and devoted nature in the family, caring for others. Your determination speaks for your work and it’s what makes you a smart learner. You may experience some headaches, backaches, stiffness or other such problems. Read more

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature may not allow you to remain at ease in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It is a good day to travel and find the answers you have been looking for. Your risk-taking is going to cost you a pretty penny. You may have different opinions on things but don’t let it allow you to judge others and form opinions about them. Remember to go with the choice that scares you the most as it is the one that will help you grow the most. Having feelings doesn’t make you a negative person. It makes you human. Read more

Love Focus: In becoming the couple that is “meant to be” or what others say an “ideal match” remember You have to be the one to go through Everything that is meant to tear you and come out even stronger than before.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Embrace the newfound clarity you have gained. You will find yourself lucky and favoured by the heavens in terms of money today. Being a smooth talker and a jolly person, you are bound to bring joy to your family. Work may be bothersome but doing it rightly with a sense of duty may make the universe side with you. Pay attention while going out, don’t wear too little or you may catch a cold. Read more

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover on the romantic front will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A transformative breakthrough is much closer than you think. You can be lucky once, twice, thrice but at last heard work is what can make you thrive through the hard life. Don’t always look at the negatives but concentrate more on the positive side of things. Forcing yourself to work in a field where you don’t feel connected may stop the best in you from coming out. Be a little careful with your physical body. Read more

Love Focus: Waning interest in love life needs urgent resurrection, so get into the mood!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Remember, the universe has placed you in the movement for a reason. You may not be able to climb the top hill in the financial sector. Love and trust can help you build the bond you have been wanting to. Achieving another milestone you are up on the way to success! Feel proud, confident and be happy about your achievements. Invest time in taking care of your health. Don’t forget to have a balanced diet on busy days. Read more

Love Focus:The happiness of your partner will be as important to you as your own.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Off White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Be patient and trust your journey. What’s unfolding is worth it. Your business will help you make some extra pounds for the day. Letting your anger out on your loved ones is not the right way, dear. Your fun side will be of great help on the professional front today. Having a minor problem for long can also be an indication of something serious. Get your checkup done timely and eat a properly balanced diet with lots of protein. Read more

Love Focus: A dilemma on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Give yourself the permission to live a bigger life that includes sudden miracles, and unexpected blessings. Your careful and calculated moves in handling money are worth praising. Letting the past things go is the best way to move on and enjoy the happy days. You may not be the sun around whom the workplace revolves but it doesn’t mean you don’t have significance. You will have the strength to move the mountains today. Read more

Love Focus: There is someone around who has fallen head over heels for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Life is a mystery book that reveals its pages one by one. Practice the skill of saving more than you spend and it will make up an emergency fund for you to use. Someone in the family is soon going to give news worth celebrating. Times may not be good right now on the career front but they will not remain the same either. Pay attention to your health in order to be well as prevention is better than cure! Read more

Love Focus: If planning to get married be ready, you are soon going to have a ceremony with the one you always had eyes on.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Practice non-attachment. What's for you, will be yours effortlessly. Not a good time to invest in property or it may land you in some very serious troubles. Understand your parents’ care for you and respect their opinions if not followed. You will be the central force moving things to their ends. Your speed, accuracy, creativity will all come together to help you be the best on the work front today. The heavens are sending good, healthy vibes your way. Read more

Love Focus: Growing together, understanding each other and deciding on every matter calmly is what’s making your relationship go through the tough times smoothly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Set yourself free And let the universe guide the way for you. You will feel more optimistic and confident about your skills, perfectly capable of overcoming every obstacle. Someone close may scold you hard enough to make you sad. Optimism and trust will be true aces up your sleeve: use them with the utmost promptness and timing. Go ahead with the flow and focus more on your goals and work. Practice meditation and mindfulness to relax your soul and body. Read more

Love Focus: Love means supporting each other through the tough times not resisting and finding fault.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Allow time to recharge and nourish your mind with mind food and self-development to ensure that you stay in alignment and inspiration. Looking out for opportunities and surfing a little will help you make a more smart move. Your family is all set to plan a beautiful surprise for you. Present your opinion in a respectful manner, listen to the ideas of others also. Leaving some bad habits behind and accepting the healthy routine is truly helping you gain health. Read more

Love Focus: Wait for the flowers to bloom and spread the magical fragrance of love around and that’s when Cupid will get busy finding a match for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Be clear on what you want and then create a way of reminding yourself. You will have an extra amount of good fortune to help you improve your financial assets. Share your problems and you may get some not professional but interesting solutions. Ban the impulsiveness And the lack of proper thinking from your life and you will proceed much swiftly with your ambitions and dream in life. With no health issues and strong immunity, you will survive the day. Read more

Love Focus: The true support and love from your partner are what will give you courage and help you make your way through the hard times.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

