All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 20, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Lifestyle change may be needed to keep fit. You are likely to grow financially stronger. Things start looking brighter on the professional front. Those separated may initially find it difficult to get leave to celebrate a function together with the family, but persistence will pay. You will need to be careful if travelling by road. Those thinking of getting their house turned into builder floors must remain extra careful at the agreement stage. You may accompany someone to meet a dear friend.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy the day with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Improvement is foretold for those feeling under the weather for the past few days. Payment for something you had purchased in the past may have to be made now. You will be able to complete some work allotted to you in record time. Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out. Travelling with friends and relatives will prove most enjoyable. Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property. Things appear bright on the academic front for those trying something specific.

Love Focus: Something tangible is likely to be achieved on the romantic front and will keep enthusiastic the whole day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Prospects of making it big on the professional front look bright. Betting or speculation may bring you into big money. Review your food habits and follow a balanced diet plan. Homemakers are likely to involve themselves in something special on the home front. An excursion will prove most exciting for youngsters. Legal proceedings in a property matter are likely to take a favourable turn. A change on the academic front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your past investments are likely to bring good results and ease the pressure off your shoulders. Avoid mental stress as far as possible. Fashion designers and architects can bag a lucrative deal. Spouse will be appreciative of your efforts on the domestic front. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Favourable outcome of a pending property issue can be expected. You are likely to enjoy togetherness with your friends and family today.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover on the romantic front may not be kept.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will be in a position to make financial progress by saving money. You will be able to use meditation and yoga as a means of controlling your weight and an overall feeling of well-being. This is the time to rejoice about some achievement on the professional front. Your compromising attitude will make the home front a happy place. An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters setting out on a trip. Real estate gives good returns.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your efforts will turn out to be successful and you’ll be able to accumulate a lot of wealth. Your health aspect today is positive and your general healthy lifestyle is keeping you feeling fit and looking great. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. Homemakers are likely to bring some positive changes on the home front. An opportunity to travel to another city may come to you. Don't be hasty in a property deal. You will need to ease the academic pressure that you find yourself in at present.

Love Focus: Your ideas to rekindle your love life will curry favour with partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Honesty at work will be taken cognizance of and is likely to bring more opportunities to you. You will enjoy a spot of excellent health. Chance to enjoy a leisure trip is likely to brighten your day. Your focus is likely to remain on property today. Those desperately needing a break can get the day off if they try. Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears. You will be on a solid wicket as far as finances are concerned. Your contribution to a social event will be acknowledged and add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Falling in love is quite possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may not be able to fare too well on the professional front today. Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Setting out for an exciting locale is indicated and promises great fun. It may become possible to buy a property now that you had been contemplating for long. It will be fun interacting with your near and dear ones. A healthy diet adopted by you may prove unsavory, but will be excellent for health. This is the right time to invest as handsome returns are assured.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who is a new entrant to your regular crowd.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Foresight and good planning will help you in beating competition and consolidating the profession front. Your performance at work will keep you head and shoulders above the rest. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. Travelling will be fun today. Luck is likely to favor you for acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating. You will do well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp showing interest in you is likely to brighten your prospects on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your financial stability is all set to get stronger and more satisfactory. Focus on healthy eating and getting plenty of exercise. A prime property may come into your name. Spouse is likely to give good advice in a professional matter. Exciting time is in store for those out on vacation. A property you have invested in may near completion, so get ready for the possession. You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance promises to infuse some excitement in your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Freelancers are likely to find a well paying assignment soon. An increment or a raise can be expected by some. You will remain very healthy, feel energetic and maintain your physical fitness. A family situation may compel you to take sides, but be careful with whom you side, as others won't like it. Someone may offer you a trip you just can't refuse, so get set to enjoy your heart out!

Surveying the real estate market will be important in your search for a suitable property.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to turn for the better as spouse or lover appears unusually lovey-dovey today!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Too many investment options on the financial front may get you confused, so take advice from someone knowledgeable. Government officials are likely to get recognition for their work. Domestic front may become a place of hectic activity and keep you happily engaged! If you are on a tour, expect some hardship. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. Your efforts to come back in shape may fall short.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden