Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 03, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may find yourself putting all eggs in your basket for the day. Those indulged in business may find themselves lucky today in monetary matters. Be a little bold to openly describe your likings and choices and things can never be wrong. Your hard work or ideas may be given a backseat for the day in the workplace but remember the goal and reason for why you started in the first place. You may feel much better and immune to health issues you may suffering from, earlier.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but you will need to bring lover to your wavelength for enjoying it to the hilt!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The financial statement may take a positive upward curve today marking your day as a lucky one. You are likely to have a good time laughing and smiling free from worries, relieving your stress in the family sector today. Your professionalism sees through your behavior. Try to handle situations calmly and you may soon find the breakthrough for the problems that’s been disturbing for long. Eating greens may be a good option for the day.

Love Focus: For some it may be a very good start to begin writing the love story you have been imagining for long.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those involved in jewelry or metal craft related works may get a profitable work soon. Respect the opinions of others and you will be respected in return. You may be given a very important project to handle, on the professional front. Things will go as planned just be mindful while solving matters. Avoid long working hours and give priority to rest also. Exercise a little and you may feel much better and relaxed.

Love Focus: The day may find you in pursuit of love on the romantic front and will not disappoint you!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

For some of you an unexpected project may land in your hand showering you with huge returns. Earning a fortune is in your cards for the day. For those having slight conflicts it’s a good day to resolve the issues and restore the old bond. On the professional front, avoid hurrying up things and take time solving matters slowly and carefully. Cherish what you have and you will never have to regret. Urge yourself to listen to your intuition; there’s no better move you can make next.

Love Focus: Love begets love, remember that if you want to make your love life happening.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Limit you unnecessary expenditure and you may notice a great change in your income. On the domestic front, being rash in handling matters can sometimes tangle them instead of resolving. Express gratitude for the chapters that preceded your most powerful breakthroughs. Things may not go as planned on the professional front. Focus on your health and mental wellness first rest can be taken care of afterwards.

Love Focus: Watch the mood of lover before making your move to avoid disappoints.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Tan

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

On the domestic front, you will feel like being over the horizon feeling all the love, care, affection and attention. Take your time in solving matters related to money. Patience is the answer when your heart and mind seems losing their way. You are likely to face some hurdles or failure on the project you are working on. Your energy and activeness will act as your support for the day and make you deal with the hectic schedule calmly. Switch the vibes on and you will be at peace.

Love Focus: Act wisely it’s ok to get hurt and start again rather than being in a toxic relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those planning to invest in some new business should first go through all the formalities and papers. Be careful while taking steps that involve money. Being too much busy can lead you to forget some key points. Make sure you make a layout before executing any plan at the workplace. Avoid losing the balance in order to get more than you can digest. Your position on the academic front remains solid, as you forge confidently ahead to achieve your goals.

Love Focus: An understanding partner you have been looking for long maybe at your side even without being noticed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your hard work and dedication will show through your work and can make everyone praise you for the efforts. You may get some good returns of investing in real estate. The amount you save can come handy. In family there is no such thing as need and use, it’s all about your affection and care that shows through your gestures greatly. Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you. Some minor health issues may cause a disturbance in your schedule for the day.

Love Focus: Your overpowering and attacking traits are being shown through your actions in the love relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It seems a cloudy day on the financial front. Your relatives or someone close may be the mood spoiler today. Brighter than the sun you may shine today on the work front. It’s just the first victory to your row of success. Take each day as it comes and trusting that all is happening for the best. Continuous workload or eating junk can make you feel under the weather for the day. Avoid taking risks involving health. Your academic showing is likely to keep your head high, thanks to your good luck and thorough preparation.

Love Focus: Those loving for love may need to wait a little more.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It’s a luck day as your unaimed arrows may hit the target too. The random shots you have been hitting will prove to be of worth. The young ones may make you feel proud and pleased with their actions. Try to learn the unwritten rules in the work front and you won’t need to take the back seat. Keep the spirits high and that’s what can make you fly. Those focusing on maintaining the physical appearance may feel satisfied soon.

Love Focus: Take the things slowly and you will find yourself in the right track in the train of love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Decide wisely and spend wisely. Keep your eyes open for hidden treasures buried in unexpected places; they’re waiting for you to find them. The constant affection, care will make your bond with the family grow deeper. You will excel at things on the work front. Helping others is going to earn you the reputation soon. Seeking advice is never bad is your tip for the day as it may lead to something big. The slight changes in diet and routine can work wonders for the health.

Love Focus: Your hopes of winning someone over on the romantic front may be dashed.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Avoid dwelling in the undesirable land of doubt and hopelessness. Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can become truly accomplished at something you love. When your mind races with anxious thoughts that seems to never stop, turn to gratitude. Try meditation and practice calmness as it will be your strength.

Love Focus: Don’t go on the face value on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey