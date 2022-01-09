Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 09, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

On the economic front, some financial prospects may be presented before you, which are likely to augur well for your business venture, bringing profits. Differences of opinion between you and family elders may disrupt the harmony. You need to accomplish your targets to secure your chances of a bonus. Your disciplined lifestyle, which includes physical activities, nutritious diet and meditation techniques are likely to keep you fit and fine. Students who had been trying for long to clear competitive exams may finally get to taste success. Matters related to property are likely to go in your favour.

Love Focus: Your partner might take you on a surprise vacation, where you may get to bond better.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

On the financial front, a family business started as an additional source of income is likely to bring small gains. Your interpersonal relationships are likely to strengthen and children may bring joy with their happy activities. You may have to double up your efforts to win your seniors’ trust and also an impending promotion. You may find it difficult to face reality, but you find a way along anyway. If you are looking to travel to far-off places, right now is the perfect time to explore the great outdoors.

Love Focus: Trust and mutual understanding may become the keywords for the success and longevity of your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those wanting to invest in stocks need to understand its pros and cons thoroughly to avoid a financial crunch in the future. On the domestic front, your relationship with your elders is likely to be strained due to a lack of mutual agreement on certain issues. Situation at work front may be in your favour as your bosses may be impressed with your knowledge and expertise in the field. Students may have to up their efforts to excel in academics. Do not leave things to chance in matters of property dealings.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, those looking for love may be hit by Cupid’s arrows.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Starting a new venture overseas with friends may prove to be beneficial and profitable. The environment at office may be very encouraging as you may get to bring your hidden skills to the fore. On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships may be in hot waters as your aggression may not help you see things in a clearer way. A good diet and sporting activities are likely to keep you in good shape. Legal hassles regarding an ancestral property may be cleared without much trouble. Students may make headway in their new careers.

Love Focus: You may experience intimacy growing between you and your beloved as your get to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your trade business may be booming and overseas contacts are likely to bring handsome gains. Submitting to their demands and fulfilling the needs of your loved ones may strengthen you relationships at home. With added responsibilities to shoulder, you may work more efficiently. Stomach ailments are likely to return, for which you may have to pay attention towards your food intake. Students, who are aspiring to pursue higher education away from their home town, may receive positive news. Travel plans with friends may be quashed.

Love Focus: Showering all your love and affection on your partner may keep the flame ignited for long.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Expenses may be on the rise but an additional income source is likely to balance it out. An advanced training course may enhance your skills. Children may try to cheer you up with their cheerful nature. Joining a Reiki class may not only heal your body but also bring you peace of mind. Travelling may help you relax and rejuvenate your senses. Property matters can be kept on hold for some more time. Following your instincts may give you an edge over your rivals.

Love Focus: You and your partner may have to stay strong as mutual understanding may only save your relationship from breaking apart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new and seemingly lucrative business venture may not flourish sooner as expected. You are likely to meet your professional targets, which may further help you enhance your prospects. On the domestic front, there may be minor differences with your loved ones. Pay attention to maintaining a good mental health. Do not deal in a property matter that is riddled with legal issues. Students are likely to make their loved ones proud with their academic achievements.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, singles are likely to get hitched to someone interesting.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

On the economic front, you are likely to receive handsome profits from unexpected quarters, bringing you financial security. Seniors may not be quite impressed. Children will enjoy the blissful phase. On the social front, your generous deeds may be brought to light by people that matter the most. Fame and fortune are in the store for you. Work out all possible angles before embarking on a long journey with young children. You may need to slow down and take time out to relax amid a hectic lifestyle.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for singles that are likely to find an appropriate match.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Make alternate arrangements to earn money from additional sources. Some exciting news is round the corner for you, which is likely to make your heart full with emotions. Hurdles in any aspect of life may not be a setback, but they are likely to make you bounce back with more vigour and positivity. The day seems favourable for those looking for a new job. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at home. Participation in outdoor activities, yoga and good food, along with rest and repose may show positive effect on your mind and body.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your hectic schedules may not give you enough time to spend with your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Curbing your over expenditure may help you save for an emergency situation. Try to maintain your calm and work towards bringing harmony back in your homely atmosphere. You may be able to achieve professional targets before time, but may not be rewarded suitably. Some social contacts may prove to be beneficial in the future. Long overdue travel plan with friends is likely to materialize soon, giving you a chance to enjoy thoroughly. You need to broaden your horizons and aim for the stars.

Love Focus: Planning fun activities together may help to enjoy the harmonious bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may receive good gains from trade and sales. Your bosses may prefer your rivals over you for handling important tasks. A marriage alliance for an eligible youngster at home is likely to spread cheer and happiness in the homely atmosphere. Your health is likely to be in top form with no diseases or ailments to bother you. Keep your passive aggressive nature in check. Property dealings may bring fruitful results. Students may leave a mark with their academic accomplishments. Travelling to lesser-known destinations may bring you closer to the beauties of nature.

Love Focus: Your love life may take a backseat as you and your beloved may be caught in a busy schedule.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Investing in speculative activities may give you a fair chance to earn great dividends in the coming months. Spending time with elders may prove to be worthwhile. You may carry out your routine duties and may experience a lack of enthusiasm. You may experience elevated levels of energy rushing through you. You may get to socialize more now that your circle of friends has increased. You may decide to do things that make you happy on the inside. Students may have to face tough times on the academic front. Travel plans may not reach fruition.

Love Focus: Singles may find a suitable match and begin an exciting relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon