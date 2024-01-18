All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 18, 2024(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those frequenting gyms should remain regular. Ups and downs in fortune are likely for those playing the stocks. You achieve much by being proactive at work. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Even moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. New opportunities are likely to come your way on the professional front. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. An out-of-town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Those participating in extracurricular activities are in for praise. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. A health worry can keep your morale low. You may get shortchanged in a financial transaction due to your own fault. Slow pace of progress at work can make you restless. Family may not appear supportive on an issue.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health tips acted upon will improve health. Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. Hidden talents come to fore in clinching a competition. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Travelling will prove favourable. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Maintaining daily routine will keep you in good health. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. You may begin the process of investing in your dream project. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Travel light so as not to face problems on a long journey. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you will manage to overcome lethargy by shaking a leg. Don’t depend entirely on your judgement for enhancing finances. Overly hectic schedule may keep some busy. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. This is an excellent day for purchasing property. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those exercising regularly should not lose sight of adequate rests. Those thinking of investing should wait for the auspicious moment. At workplace, a moderate day is foreseen. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those regular in workouts will do well to take a day’s complete break. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out newer ways. You are likely to achieve a breakthrough on the professional front. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. A journey undertaken will remain uneventful. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck.

Love Focus: You may find lover in an indifferent mood today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. An unforeseen expenditure is likely to be incurred by some. Keep superiors informed of all your actions to remain on a safe wicket. You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires. You may not be able to undertake a journey due to some unavoidable circumstances. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those out of shape can find it difficult to resume their workouts. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co-workers. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. This is a good day to undertake a journey to meet someone close. Students can expect a positive outcome in something that they have undertaken.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you are likely to purchase a vehicle for yourself. You may be able to motivate someone to do what you had desired for long. Health related worries may be on top of your mind today. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. You may find someone’s coming to stay with you a burden.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Possibility of exceeding the budget cannot be ruled out for some. Efforts to achieve much at work seem difficult due to some unforeseen circumstances. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: You may experience a sense of achievement on the romantic front as you catch someone’s eye.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach