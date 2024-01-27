All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 27, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Soaring expenses may become a cause for concern. An excellent break on the professional front can be expected by some. You will manage to take out time from your busy schedule for the family today. An initiative taken on the health front may not show immediate results. Keep your options open on the travel front. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through a deal cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may need to become a bit more conscious of your financial situation. Follow a regular exercise regime, if you want to remain in a totally fit state. A business proposal presented by someone may seem exciting, but needs to be examined thoroughly. A family elder is likely to favour you over others. You are likely to make good time in a long journey. Prospects of acquiring property are likely to brighten.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may seek judicious utilisation of money spent on promoting a venture. Same workout regime may become monotonous, so go for a change. You will need to show your professional prowess to higher ups to justify your reputation. An invitation from abroad or out of town may be received. A new initiative is likely to provide a pleasing makeover to the house.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will manage to stay ahead of the competition on the professional front. You may become instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Travelling abroad with family is indicated for some. This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. Don't expect timely return of money loaned to someone. Health may become a prime concern.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Keeping tabs on expenditure will be in your interest. Efforts to regain perfect health are likely to be rewarded soon. Your foresight in a situation at work will help in tackling it in a timely manner. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. A vacation promises much rest and rejuvenation. An excellent day for matters related to property.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Enhancement in financial powers cannot be ruled out for those serving in higher echelons. You may find it difficult to continue an exercise regimen. Don't ignore the good advice given by someone on the work front. The matchmaking process may start at home for the eligible. Spending a few days with someone out of town is possible. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financial worries become a thing of the past for some, as they start earning well. You will be able to overcome your laziness to think in terms of workouts and fitness. Your efforts on the professional front will start bringing good returns. Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love. Enjoying a vacation with family is foretold for some. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Things begin to look up on the financial front. Your inexhaustible energy is likely to return. Some honour or recognition awaits you in your profession. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Some of you are soon likely to enjoy a tourist destination. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour : Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may finally be able to realise outstanding dues on the financial front. You will resolve to avoid junk food to remain healthy. You are likely to be a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! An extended official trip is foreseen for some. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property.

Love Focus: You are likely to falter on the romantic front and rue your actions.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Eliminating sugar laden foods your personal menu will help you in retaining good health. Financially, you will need to come into the saving mode at the earliest. Your mind may be working overtime for doing something new on the professional front. Achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. Enjoying a journey with friends is possible. Something concerning property will work out in your favour.

Love Focus: Romance needs to be kept in abeyance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Getting motivated for achieving perfect figure is possible for some. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Slowing down the pace at work is indicated for some. You may get perturbed with the indifference of a family elder. This is a good time for a break from routine, so plan a vacation. Time seems favourable for purchasing property.

Love Focus: Attempts to bring normalcy in a turbulent relationship may not succeed.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Remain careful in your spending so as not to strain your bank balance on the financial front. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. Arguments and disagreements at work may spoil your mood, so don't let such a situation arise. You may want things differently on the domestic front, but will need to convince others about your ideas. Those travelling in public transport will need to be careful of their belongings.

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden