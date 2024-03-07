All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 07, 2024 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It is time you cleanse your system by eating less or fasting. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Slackness on the professional front is likely, if you don’t tighten your belt. You may need to find extra energy to undertake a task on the home front. Travelling may prove fatiguing. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. The day may find you handling accounts or undertaking some financial deals. You are likely to overtake your competitors by burning the midnight oil. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. A sense of satisfaction is likely to be achieved as you start faring well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. Some of you can face unexpected competition at work. Family life will cruise along nicely as you find peace and tranquility at home. You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: You will win over the one you love by being upfront in almost everything.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. A financial boon is expected and may bring you big money. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders. Family life cruises along smoothly as you enjoy special bonding with other family members. An out-of-town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. You give a good account of yourself on the professional front. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Half-measures on the health front are not advised. Mismanagement of funds may have some on the mat. Your performance at work can come into question by seniors. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan an exciting out of station trip.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Take adequate precautions on the health front. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. Your suggestions and opinions at work are likely to be appreciated. A call from office may put paid to your weekend plans with family. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. A difficult assignment will be handled most competently by you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour:Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things may appear worrying on the health front, but this may not be so. Taxing times are ahead for some businesspersons. You can feel isolated at the work place, but this will be your doing. Homemakers will need to complete what is started. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. A lot of red tape is foreseen in a property matter. Money does not seem to pose much problem, as you discover new avenues for earning.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Your efforts are likely to bring cohesiveness in the team on the work front. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Acting on the suggestions of an experienced colleague is recommended. Excellent teamwork with a spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. Taking on too much work can affect your health. Wrong decisions may prove heavy on your finances. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. A financial issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. A subordinate may need discipline at work. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Those who have applied for a house or plot may not prove lucky in the draw. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those who have applied for a house or plot may not prove lucky in the draw. Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. It will be difficult to make any progress at work without adequately motivating the team. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house. Those on vacation may get to see some new places. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden