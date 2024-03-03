Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances. Property disputes can give some sleepless nights. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Those in the media or films are likely to face a tough situation. Family may not have time for you today. Some problems are foreseen in a journey. Getting the paperwork for acquiring property may prey on your time. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well-wishers.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Good news awaits some on the academic front. Take heed in what somebody has to say regarding a matter that affects you directly.

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to avoid distractions while driving as stars appear bad. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. You will find things going your way on the academic front. Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. Tiffs on the home front cannot be ruled out. Getting invited to a social do is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Plans on the romantic front may have to be shelved temporarily.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. On the home front, you are likely to get back in the same coin that you give out. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You are likely to make a fortune in your current business. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. Excellent earning opportunities come your way. Travelling to someplace exotic with friends is possible. Those trying to sell the property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. There will be a lot happening on the family front. You can be left stranded somewhere without any mode of conveyance. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you entertained. You may get the opportunity to travel someplace you want to go. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. You will need to save for the rainy day, so handle your finances well. A family elder may appear hard to please and can upset you. Set out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Some ups and downs on the financial front are indicated. Your tact and diplomacy will help keep at bay someone you don’t like on the family front. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon. You may remain sceptical regarding someone’s genuine concern for you.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red