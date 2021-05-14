Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A family problem will need to be solved quickly, before it becomes disturbing. Those planning a journey by road should prefer daylight hours for travelling. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation. On the fitness front, your efforts of coming back in shape succeed. A timely investment done previously may prove a goldmine. You may need to shoulder the responsibility jointly with someone in a new project at work.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those in love, so plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family will appear most responsive to your needs. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Guidance on the academic front would be required.

Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Monetary gains are possible. Difficulties related to a project may keep you involved, but you will manage to find a way out.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. An investment may not give the kind of returns you had anticipated. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder may upset you.

Love Focus: Your romantic inclination towards someone is likely to draw you more closer to them.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family get-together will give you the opportunity to meet some new members you had not met before. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front.

Love Focus: You can hurt the sensibilities of lover by your bluntness.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A quiet day with family is indicated today. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front. A home remedy may not prove effective in curing an ailment. Monetary problems become a thing of the past. You are likely to succeed in something you had been hoping to accomplish today.

Love Focus: Do not let ego battles takeover the love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Travel is likely to prove profitable. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it. Keep mental tensions at bay through meditation. Working overtime will let you add to your earnings. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Organising an outing for friends and relations is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. This is not the right day to deal in property. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus.

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but you must try. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. You can be tensed regarding a family issue involving an elderly

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Doing things together with family today is indicated and will help forge a strong relationship. A vacation is likely to materialise for some. Moving in to a new house is possible for some. Some of you can lag behind on the academic front by not being regular. Dietary control will benefit. Monetary dispute may only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion, so don’t feel reluctant. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work.

Love Focus: Persuasiveness will be much needed in winning love!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Your foresight on the financial front is likely to increase your assets and wealth manifold. An ongoing project may face some hurdles, but nothing that cannot be overcome.

Love Focus: You can be choosy where love is concerned. But, once you decide nothing can stop you from attaining it.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Domestic front may experience turbulence, as a family elder may not be in the best of moods. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. You can become serious to buy landed property. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Keeping a close tab on expenditure will help you in avoiding a cash crunch. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family youngster is about to give some good news. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Difficulties encountered in a competitive situation on the academic front are likely to be overcome. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Rough time is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. A major item for the home is likely to be purchased. Those feeling unwell of late may already be on the path to total recovery. Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

