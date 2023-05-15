All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 15, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those studying are likely to realise their dreams. Accolades are in store for performance at work. Homemakers will succeed in making home a heaven on earth! Partner may inspire you to take up a healthy activity to keep fit. If you make up your mind about something, you are certain to implement it. Don’t hold grudge against someone who has slighted you, it may have been done inadvertently.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to grow stronger and may even take the form of romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may find yourself under pressure to accomplish something. Your forethought and a touch of creativity will help make the home environment tranquil. Friends and relatives will be thoroughly impressed by your eye for detail. Conditions at the workplace improve, enhancing your performance and productivity. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. A vacation is foreseen for some and promises much fun and relaxation.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t get impulsive in sorting out an important matter. A cash crunch is likely to keep you mentally stressed and irritable. Not the best day for requesting for leave or asking for a raise. Students can get on the wrong side of teachers. A much-anticipated journey may fizzle out at the last moment. A sense of detachment in everyday affairs prevails and may prove an entirely new experience.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to enter your life and promises to make things exciting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may be up against someone at work, who is more competent. Accept the fact and carry on. An impending event of which you are in charge may make you nervous and keep you on the edge. Your impulsiveness does not augur well on the financial front. Distractions on the academic front may affect the progress adversely. Catching some minor ailment cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Celebrations are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you will fight an infection successfully. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. A good business deal is likely to rake in good profits. Much fun is in store for you on the family front. Those travelling long distance will find the journey comfortable. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: Love and understanding is achieved by newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may feel pressurised by someone or something. Identify it fast to deal with it. A feeling of uncertainty and unfounded worry about health may keep you tensed. You like to do things your way, but someone may not approve of it and may interfere with your plans. Passion may get to at an all-time low, unless you do something about it. You can get busy in a function or marriage soon. Be ready to deal with emergencies.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A spot of leave you desire may be denied, so play your cards with tact. Visitors are likely to put paid to your idea of enjoying peace and quiet at home. Loan repayment can pose some problems, but you will be able to find the resources. Mental tensions plaguing the mind will slowly disappear. You may find yourself tied up at work to complete pending work. Adequate precautions will be needed for those on a long journey.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will be able to make a place in each other’s heart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your happy demeanour may prove infectious on the domestic front. You are certain to be impressed by the preparations that have been going on at home. Extending monetary help to someone in need may add a feather in your cap. Overindulgence in food and drinks threaten to lay you up in bed. Remain focussed on the academic front. This is a good time to invest in property.

Love Focus: The day may find you romantically inclined, so go ahead and book a table for two!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your wish to excel may find you burning the midnight oil. Disturbing thoughts vanish as a special friend or a relative arrives to lift up your spirits. You will reap the benefits of solid investments done previously. Your worth at the workplace will get revealed by and by to those who matter as you perform consistently. Light workout and walks will keep you in a fine fettle. Meeting an old school time crush is likely to make dull days bright.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined will find the day promising.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some positive changes at workplace are foreseen. Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. Your tact is likely to win the day for you. An issue with close relations will be resolved amicably. Life is treating you well on the professional front, as you continue to climb the ladder of success. Family is supportive, but will go only that far. An out-of-town drive and a short vacation are likely to rejuvenate you.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your moments with someone special.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to get an offer on the property front that you just cannot refuse. The weather is likely to raise your spirits. Support of a senior will find you on the path to success at work. A family get together may get you into the limelight. Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits after a lean period.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom for some youngsters.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Hard thinking on the financial viability of a project is needed. The day proves fulfilling both on the personal and professional fronts. It will be in your interest to loosen your purse strings for a good cause. Some students will be able to perform better than their classmates. Do start early on a journey to avoid delays. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with lover may escalate into an argument.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

