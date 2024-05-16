Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 16, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Irregular eating may not be in your favour. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. A good financial move will prove profitable. Perks and incentives can be expected in your present job. The spending ban is likely to be lifted for some youngsters. Those travelling long distances will make good time. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. Those studying abroad can face monetary hardship and suffer.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Don’t succumb to any get-rich-quick schemes, if you don’t want to lose money. A change made at the workplace will prove to be a wise decision. Despite your glaring shortcomings, the family remains nice to you. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out-of-town relation. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Your financial situation may need attention, so go easy on spending. Finding more ways to enhance your earning will keep you busy. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front. Your wit and charm is likely to win over an off-mood elder.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. You are completely in the groove on the professional front. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. You may need to monitor your finances closely. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course. Fun time is foreseen for those spending time with friends today.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Problems on the health front are foreseen. Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. You will be able to convince a colleague to support your ideas at work. Friends or relations may drop in at your place. Meeting an old school time crush is likely to make dull days bright. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Take adequate breaks between workouts, so as not to overstrain. The financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. Monetary incentive is likely for some in recognition of a job well done. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old-time sake. An out-of-town drive and a short vacation is likely to rejuvenate you. A much-anticipated function is likely to prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience blissful togetherness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

There is a possibility of starting something new to come back in shape. Resources to repay a loan may need to be found soon. Your efforts will be recognised and compensated for. Social networking will make you rise in the family popularity chart. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Good returns from the property are indicated for some. The burden of work on the academic front may stress your mind, so take adequate breaks.

Love Focus: Your attempts at wooing lover will not go in vain.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. Workplace will be bustling with activity as you set out on a prestigious venture. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Keep some time spare for workouts. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. A trip out of town may be on the cards for some. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating and sensitive to your needs.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour:Dark Grey

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. You can be much sought after professionally. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Expect a fun trip soon. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. You will be able to relax and let your hair down today.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. Someone is keen for your advice, so spare some time for him or her. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. A property matter will be resolved amicably. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. Your standing on the family front is likely to receive a boost. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome all problems to win your love back.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple