Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, your intuition is likely to work in your favour and it is the right time to focus on important matters to gain an upper hand in every walk of life. Today is a good day to start a new business venture. You are likely to have a good time with family members on an outdoor trip. It is a highly prosperous day for you on the professional front. You need to continue with your exercise routines and meditation to help you calm your mind.

Love Focus: You may become closer to each other and enjoy moments of intimacy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your creative ideas are likely to play a major role in taking you ahead of your competitors. You may receive a small profit from a past investment. This is likely to help you in getting rid of old debts. You may spend time with children and actively take part in their activities. Your honest efforts and fresh ideas are likely to bring profits to the organization. Keeping yourself busy with work is likely to stress you out.

Love Focus: Plan some fun activities with them, which is likely to add spice to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today promises some fun and adventure. You need to keep a close watch on your finances as chances of incurring losses from business are on the cards for some. Your relationship with your parents will improve and you are likely to spend more time in the company of kids. Conditions will be favourable for your professional progress today. On the health front, you will experience both physical and mental growth today.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to find love in one of their old friends. Your love will deepen and you will head towards marriage.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The day will require you to move ahead confidently and not dwell on the past. You are likely to make the best use of opportunities that knock on your door. Those dealing in fine arts and exports will see business blooming in the coming days. You will share a cordial relationship with everyone at home today. A monetary benefit is on the cards for some. You are likely to focus your attention on maintaining overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: You need to rectify your mistakes and both need to make sincere efforts to bring it back on track and make it more enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will work alone and bring positive outcomes, which will help you reach your goals more quickly than you thought it will. Debts might increase. On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships will blossom and there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity at home. Relationship with colleagues is likely to be troubled over work issues. You are likely to focus your attention on diet modifications to keep yourself fit.

Love Focus: It is very important to give time to your romantic partner to restore normalcy in the relationship and shower your love and affection to keep it going.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, you will find a lot of transformations, which will give you more time to relax and channelize your positive energies in the right direction. Investment in a property is not advised at this moment as it is not likely to bring you immediate gains. You need to make serious efforts to restore peace in the homely atmosphere. You are likely to undertake an advanced training course to enhance your skills. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood, giving you peace of mind in return.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to be enjoyable as some unexpected turn of events is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today, you are likely to get some choicest opportunities to make your mark, which you will not miss at any cost. Today, your past investments in speculative activities are likely to bring monetary benefits. There might be some differences between you and your elders at home. Your professional front is likely to be rewarding today. Divert your attention towards maintaining good physical health. Take the help of meditation to get rid of anger issues, if any.

Love Focus: Letting sensual pleasures take over your romance is likely to lead to heartbreak.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you will work alone and independently and prove your mettle both on your professional and personal fronts. Traders will earn from their side business. Investments are likely to give good gains to start a new project. Your interpersonal relationships are likely to improve for the better. Carrying out your duties diligently will help you make it past the tough times. Chronic ailments might return if left untreated for long.

Love Focus: Those already married will find romance and sensuality at the peak of their blissful relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today, you will do things that make your heart sing. You will listen to your heart and not your mind when it comes to accomplishing tough tasks. Your financial front will see some ups and downs today. However, children will lift up your spirit and help in restoring peace at home. It will be a promising day for the development of your career and adding to your skills. You will stay fit through your rigorous exercise regimes, which include jogging and swimming on a daily basis.

Love Focus: Passions will flow and you both will consider getting married with permission from both families.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

The day will bring quite a lot of surprises for you. Your financial position will remain satisfactory and you are likely to earn some monetary profit from an investment made in a property in the past. Marital alliance for a youngster in the family will add to the happy domestic atmosphere. Some of you might have to undertake an overseas trip. Keep a positive attitude and practice relaxation techniques to maintain sound health.

Love Focus: There will be a lack of excitement in your romantic ties, which you will have to bring back by planning some fun activities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, your enthusiasm will be at its peak and you will try your hands at new things to test your limits. Those involved in stocks and speculations will earn handsome returns. The day is likely to bring discord in your domestic relationships. Subordinates are unlikely to lend a helping hand in times of need. Upgrade your skills and make efforts to succeed at work. Today your health will be in top form and you are likely to get rid of all your underlying ailments.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your love for each other will deepen and you are likely to take a firm decision regarding marriage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Challenging situations will turn out to be a blessing in disguise as they will only make you stronger. Your business is likely to get a boost today and your financial situation will be very favourable. They are likely to become the thread that will bind you together with your loved ones at home. Work hard to get noticed. Your continuous exercise routines, coupled with your relaxation procedures, will give you a sound mind and a healthy body.

Love Focus: You are likely to begin an exciting romantic relationship with an interesting person.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

