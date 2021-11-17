Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are a natural-born leader and know how to take charge of others. You possess a strong leadership trait that helps you to be a winner in all your undertakings. Be careful about investing in stocks, speculative markets etc. Not so favourable times are clouding your family. Decisive action on your part is needed to decide which direction you want it to take. You have recently made some changes in your lifestyle for the better and they will begin to bear fruit.

Love Focus: If you are single, chances are high that you are going to meet someone and fall in love rather hard today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may feel like curling up and remain restricted to the home. You can also take a small break and isolate yourself from the hustling noises. Since your financial conditions will be great, you will be in a position to lend money to someone in need. There can be the entry of new members to your family. Today you feel that things are out of your control and those things inhibit you from performing. You have been overeating consistently and have been following a highly unhealthy diet.

Love Focus: Inform the individual that you are thinking about him or her and that you miss him or her.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are adaptable, easygoing, and flexible by nature. You are always willing to try new things at least once in life. Take some time to make few resolutions for yourself regarding finances. You need to be careful while making a judgement because emotional or other external factors can interfere with your good sense today. New opportunities are around the corner. Unless you modify your diet, these relaxation techniques are not going to be effective.

Love Focus: You are going to understand very clearly what you want and expect from your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You feel extremely happy to share your feelings of love for someone or something artistically through poems and writings. You may get showered with some unexpected profit in your business that will attract the flow of money towards you. You have been feeling like you are being pulled in different directions and you could not decide which way to go. You are at the beginning of your career so you need to work hard. Your skin will especially benefit from your health-related changes.

Love Focus: Couples are going to enjoy a much needed romantic time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today is going to be fun, so get out of your bed with an optimistic approach and watch out for what life holds for you. If you have been looking forward to investing in property, today is not a great day for you. You may have a longing for your spouse who is away from you either physically or emotionally. Life so far may have felt like a journey where much is to be endured and little to be enjoyed. Be sure to avoid junk foods today as they are only going to add to your health-related stress.

Love Focus: You may be surprised to find that your partner reciprocates your feelings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You appear to be calm and collected. But underneath you have a great intensity that demands you bring order to your worlds. You will get a promotion according to your performance with a possible increase in your salary. Today, you might experience an overarching influence of emotions in your life. You might want to spend some time bonding with your colleagues. Although you are seldom ill, it is preferable to give in to your need to rest and relax before you get so exhausted.

Love Focus: There is someone close to you who wants to be your lover. It will be better if you let this person know your feelings very openly.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your duty calls may keep you busy throughout the day. In the case of buying a vehicle, you need not be extra cautious. There will not be any scams and losses. You may call up your relatives or get a surprise visit from them. People at your workplace, especially your seniors, are in a mood to celebrate. Stomach problems and indigestion are common, but in some cases, they may develop into something more serious.

Love Focus: There is no social obligation to remain attached with something that does not gel with your energies.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A tendency to be harsh on yourself when things are confusing or unpleasant for you should be avoided. Pay attention to the minute details of any sale or purchase you do, chances of suffering from fraud are there! Happiness and peace will prevail in the family, but you may have to face issues related to your children’s health. You are going to be struck by the good favour. Light exercise or rest is indicated for today.

Love Focus: Take out time to plan something new and sensuous for yourself!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You think ten steps ahead of what everyone else is thinking and that’s why they are very difficult to fool. You are going to receive some unexpected good news, related to your career or personal life. Even if stress arises, the only remedy is to try to keep an open mind and listen to what other people have to say. You may be falsely accused of breaching the trust of a friend. However, soon the truth will come out. Proper diet and relaxation exercises are necessary to maintain your health and beauty.

Love Focus: Before you take any drastic step, you should try to sort it out by dialogue.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

The centre of your life is your job right now and thoughts of travel have not occurred to you. There are no disputes predicted among siblings regarding the property. Invite your family to join you after dinner. The time you would spend with them would be invaluable. Today will enhance your interest in work and quench your thirst for manifesting your inherent creativity. You are in your best shape today! Eat well, sweat out and pick up some weights.

Love Focus: Your plans to hang out with your dear one may get shattered today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Students waiting for their offer letters from universities abroad will also get positive news from their desired universities. Today, you may not great huge benefits, but there are no losses foreseen. If your parents are happy, you will find yourself at peace on your domestic front. Be confident in your ability to manage any situation. Your mental health will be affected by the dilemma in your personal life. You may have some work stress.

Love Focus: Don't regret the things unsaid and certain things cannot be changed, so just focus on working it out with your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Pisces are extremely empathetic creatures with a lively imagination and a friendly disposition. Profits are in your cards. No matter where you invest your money, you will get good returns. You are going to be in an upbeat mood and will infect everyone around you with optimism and happiness. Try and reason diplomatically with an upset family member. You may have to push yourself harder in the gym to complete your target.

Love Focus: It is high time that you work towards restoring the fading excitement of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

