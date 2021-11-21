Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Aries, this is a good day and brings lots of opportunities for you, so make the most of it. This is going to be a suitable and lucky day to get good business deals and earn profits from some past investments. Your loved ones may provide you with emotional support and pamper you. You may feel confused at work and think about changing your career path or quitting your job. Some may indulge in adventurous activities today, so have fun.

Love Focus: Those who are facing delays in getting the desired partner, they may get lucky soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

This is going to be a suitable day as the stars are in your favour. You may have stable financial conditions and think about buying a property. You may feel happy and content and plan to visit your parents. Some may expect to get a promotion or raise at work. Your sensuality, passion, energy, enthusiasm and good mood may make you feel like you are very young and healthy.

Love Focus: You may be having a busy day, but you can enjoy a lot by keeping in touch with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, things may not go as per your expectations, but still, you can manage to have a good and productive day. You may have to find a mediator to solve issues with business partners or get outstanding payments from clients. Avoid debating with siblings or partners today. Some may question their choices on the career front. Some business meetings may not turn out productive. Some may feel energy and power within themselves and plan some adventurous activities.

Love Focus: Married couples may expect a more passionate love life. Good news is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is a good day and you should make the most of it. Things seem okay, but you may have to face some issues on the domestic front. You may lose some clients, so try to focus on retaining old clients. A family dispute may affect your health and make you feel a bit more anxious than ever. Some may have to travel for business purposes. You may be able to impress your boss or superiors today. Your good health and energy may allow you to show your creative side.

Love Focus: Take some initiatives to make your love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, you can restore faith and confidence in yourself and figure out the best career options for yourself. Financial gains from unexpected sources are on the cards. You may create a positive environment around your loved ones. Your co-workers may need your guidance on something important. You are advised to modify your lifestyle and take preventive measures against viral infections or seasonal flu. You need to make exercise an important part of your daily life.

Love Focus: Your mind may be occupied with other things and you may feel exhausted and tired.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This seems to be a good day as stars are in your favour at work. You should stay alert and more informed in order to make the right investment choices. You should talk to your elders in order to make things normal on the domestic front. Significant information about a project may prove a real asset for some at work. The process of creating something may fill you with optimism, satisfaction and joy.

Love Focus: Bonding between you and your spouse is going to be strong, so enjoy this terrific day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is a good day and you may get a chance to impress new clients with your charming ideas. Your improved financial condition may allow you to invest in property and the stock market. It's not a good day, a dispute among family members may make you a bit stressed. Your perfect way to complete any project may impress your seniors and get you more responsibilities on the professional front. Some may try to raise their level of fitness and health and opt for yoga and swimming.

Love Focus: You may connect with someone special or your crush and get a chance to spend quality time with him/her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is an excellent day as your talent may be recognized at work. Your good financial condition may allow you to plan a trip to a thrilling place with family and friends. Someone in the family may tie the knot soon or achieve something big on a career or academic front. You may get rewarded with a big and important project or promoted as a team leader at the office. Some may feel under the weather, so take preventive measures.

Love Focus: If you have made any romantic plans for the evening, try to cancel or postpone them.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is a lucky day and you may excel in many areas today. Some may get some beneficial deals on the business front. Your spouse may admire your efforts on the domestic and business front. You should keep your cool on the professional front. Some complicated situations may arise at work, but you may find a way to handle them. Some may try some mild fitness activities under the guidance of a gym trainer.

Love Focus: Some may plan a long drive or a romantic trip with a partner that may turn out to be a wonderful experience.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You can expect good news if you have recently appeared in an interview. You have a stable financial condition and now you should be sincere about your financial matters. A younger family member may give you a hard time. You may inspire your co-workers with your communication skills. You may enjoy good health after hitting the gym for a long time and following a strict diet plan. You may inspire your co-workers with your communication skills.

Love Focus: A surprise gift in an unexpected way may bring a smile to your face.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may be lucky in many areas today. You just need to be cautious on the business front. You have enough to invest in the property market or start a new venture. Seeing everyone happy may bring real happiness and a wonderful smile on your face. You may have to spend extra hours at work to complete them. You are advised to follow a strict diet plan in order to maintain physical and emotional health.

Love Focus: Some may plan candlelight dinner or go on a long drive to rekindle their love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is a good day for you Pisces. Your bank balance is brimming and now you are ready to invest in many lucrative deals. Someone may ask for monetary help today. Homemakers can impress guests with their cooking and decoration skills. You may have to burn your midnight oil to complete an important task on the professional front. Your stable health condition may allow you to visit your parents or relatives today.

Love Focus: Mutual understanding between you and your spouse may make your bond stronger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter