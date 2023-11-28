All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 28, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Consistency on the professional front will help you achieve much today. Maintain your cool on the domestic front. An ancestral property is likely to come in your name. Financially, it would be a good day for you to check and explore investment opportunities. Those planning an international vacation are likely to find good ideas from people around them.

Love Focus: You are likely to floor the opposite gender by your charm.

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Color : Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good news regarding a family youngster is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Someone may work against your interests on the academic front, so watch your step. It might be good to seek some real estate advice before making decisions. Chances of hitting it rich in an investment cannot be ruled out. You may choose an exercise regimen to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Color : Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A financial issue will be satisfactorily solved. Solution to a workplace problem may elude you, but those around will help. Those newly introduced to acting or public speaking will manage to overcome stage fright. Choose only healthy options to remain fit. Those serving in uniform are in line for some recognition. An outing is on the anvil, but may not prove as exciting as anticipated.

Love focus: You may need to be at your convincing best to lure someone into Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Color : Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. Today, this skill is likely to hold you in good stead at work! Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company. Current residence is likely to be renovated.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Color : Royal Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Expect favorable developments on the academic front. Financially, you will manage to bring down expenses. At work, it is important to keep a track of the tasks entrusted to you. Fitness bug is likely to bite some and do their health a lot of good Improvement in your financial status is indicated, as you start earning better. A delicate domestic issue needs to be handled with care.

Love focus: Love life appears to be stable.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Color : Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial stability is foreseen and will encourage you to turn your ideas into action. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. Those thinking of a business venture must weigh all the pros and cons carefully. Your reputation on the academic front is set to rise amongst peers. Helpfulness is in your nature, so don't go against it as it will show.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Color : Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Expect the financial situation to remain strong. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Winning a contract will put a feather in your cap. You may go all out in doing something entrusted to you on the home front. An out of town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. Some good news can be expected on the property front. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Color : Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A scheme you had invested in is likely to give good returns. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. An upswing in profits is indicated for those feeling the pinch. Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Color : Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Your reputation on the job is likely to soar and reach greater heights. Much fun is in store for you on the family front. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those worried about finances can rest easy. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Organising a family get-together cannot be ruled out. Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self esteem.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Color : Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the work front. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. If travel is on your mind, this is an auspicious day to set out to someplace interesting. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Color : Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring. Image-conscious people are likely to concentrate on their figure. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Magenta