Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A heart-warming welcome awaits those in the forces, who are coming home on retirement. Laying the foundation for your child is important, so make sure you provide the right environment of learning and encouragement for him/ her. You may need to cancel an important trip due to circumstances beyond your control. Overeating is best avoided to prevent indigestion and allied problems. Don't get demoralised by your mistakes at work, rather learn from them.

Love Focus: You may plan to leave early from the office today, just to meet your lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Those into show business are set to get the right platform to display their craft or skills and earn a name for themselves. A favourable day is envisaged that will allow you to perform well in a surprise test at school. You may take a trip to meet someone you had missed due to the lockdown. If you are in two minds regarding charity, remember no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

Love Focus: In a failed relationship, it is always better to part ways amicably.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may realise that it is only when you alienate yourself from the rat race that you discover your true self. Through sheer effort, you will manage to reach the level expected of you in academics. If staying fit has become a priority for you, it is a good idea to buy a smartwatch to track your vitals. Never discuss any property deal with anyone in your office, as it will only create jealousy.

Love Focus: The most precious gift that you can give your spouse today is your undivided attention!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A trip is very much on the cards for those who had planned an exotic destination. It is a good day to wrap up anything pending in the office. Don't go by what your classmates say, as you can be misled, ask your teacher directly. Be grateful to those who have helped you; remember, the power of gratitude is like a magic potion that will make you happier, healthier, productive and more optimistic.

Love Focus: If you are jilted in love, resolve never to hurt anyone the way you had been hurt.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A family elder is likely to ease all your tensions by his/ her encouraging words. Financially, the day seems extremely lucky, as you hit the jackpot. A prime property may soon be yours. If you are faced with an adverse situation at work today, you will manage to mitigate it by tackling it in the best possible way. Those seeking college admission on sports quota may find fulfilling its conditions challenging, but not impossible.

Love Focus: Doubts can ruin even the best of relationships.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

With your business doing well after the lockdown, you will find your profits growing. Your preparation is likely to bear fruit in an exam and make you pass with flying colours. You are likely to support a female family member, who may decide to pursue her professional dreams even after marriage or motherhood. Be strong as to not let anyone exploit your vulnerabilities. Road users need to be careful today.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your partner, even for a little while, is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

If you feel lazy in putting in efforts on the academic front, know that good preparation and thorough revision can make a difference between success and failure. You can receive a much-awaited visa to travel to the country of your choice. If betting or gambling is your weakness, be warned that it can push you towards bankruptcy. Those owning hotels and resorts must restrict the entry of those guests who are not fully vaccinated.

Love Focus: Today, there can be too many things on your mind to think about romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A great day is foreseen for people under this sign. You may find yourself in the leading pack of the rat race that is happening at the workplace for promotion. Contacting someone experienced will get you some good tips on cracking a competitive exam. Today, spending some quality time with family will be your top priority. In a property matter, view things dispassionately to form a balanced judgement.

Love Focus: Don't raise old grouses with lover today, instead make the most of the moment by going with the flow.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to remain on the top of your game on the professional front. Clearing a difficult exam is likely to give you a great sense of relief. The toxicity that has enveloped social media needs a change, so on your part infuse it with kindness and compassion. Don't let negative comments from a family member, who doesn't like you, affect you; you will soon get your chance to make things better.

Love Focus: Respect your partner's mood, who may not feel like spending a passionate evening today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If someone under your charge doesn't object to taking up thankless tasks assigned by you, then he/ she must have a purpose or a noble justification for doing so. You can get tempted by all kinds of vices during your college life, but draw a line and not cross it by succumbing to them. Some sportspeople may get to play on a big stage and may even represent the country. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: If you like someone, let them know. It is likely they will reciprocate your feelings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to book the rooms at a destination that seems comparatively safe during these pandemic times. People's comments on your physical appearance may make you take up an exercise routine to get back in shape. You may acquire a new property. The best way to counter stress is to switch off your phone and travel to an exotic destination to spend some time with yourself ad achieve peace of mind.

Love Focus: You will be happy with your life partner, irrespective of what others think of him/ her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can win appreciation at work for tweaking some processes to obtain better output. Entering a new educational institute and making some new friends is indicated for some. You will get the full support of your family to fulfil your dreams and aspirations. Bad dietary habits can play havoc with your health, so eat right. Decide for yourself and do what makes you happy. You are likely to get an opportunity to double your money in a financial scheme.

Love Focus: Handle a disagreement with your partner with tact to prevent a showdown.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

