Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Healthy arguments are a part of life, so don’t read too much into them. Buying a vehicle that fits your budget is indicated and it can be a secondhand one as well. You will need to enhance your savings for your future use. Switch to healthy snacking. Tensions, if any, at work are likely to ease, for now, giving you great relief. Cramming is good only in certain cases, it is better to understand the subject; this way you will retain it well.

Love Focus: You can win someone’s heart today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

You may choose to spend extra hours at the office today to finish a job, rather than spend the weekend doing it from home. Making notes and imbibing them at this time will help you in recollecting them before the exams. Today, you may get busy organising something important at home. Don’t be negligent of your health in this changing season by taking care of what you eat and drink.

Love Focus: Two is company and three is a crowd, especially in a loving relationship; remember this.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Those in the medical profession are likely to get an interesting case study that will add to their knowledge. You will need thorough preparation to clear a competitive exam, so get down to it. With good savings, you can go in for a major renovation of your home. Those with a lifestyle disease will manage to keep it under control by regular exercise and eating right. Planning a weekend getaway will be exciting, but the pandemic scare can make you apprehensive.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem less passionate due to increased work pressure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Whatever you have accomplished in business is likely to be consolidated by your children, so don’t have any worries about that score. Your excellent performance on the academic front can get you in line for a badge of distinction at school. Spending time with members of your extended family during the weekend will be fun. Selling old items online can get you hooked. Spending the weekend in bed with a book and a hot mug of coffee is possible.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may need to sort out compatibility issues for a happy relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Freelancers and part-timers may get new clients and find their business prospering once again. With eased pandemic restrictions, you can plan a weekend outing with your family. Settling down in a new PG accommodation in a new city may not be easy, as you may feel homesick, but this is a passing phase. You can get invited for a celebration today. Be safe on the road by not speeding. You are likely to rope in a friend or relative to join yoga classes.

Love Focus: Lovers can plan something special for the weekend.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An excellent day is foreseen for people under this sign. You are likely to improve your image within the extended family by being more helpful than you have ever been before! Getting a job in a new city seems problematic but you will manage to take the help of someone influential and pull it off. Your good impression of teachers can translate into a few extra marks in-class tests. A weekend getaway to a nearby tourist destination is on the cards.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Something creative that you are on to is likely to strike a chord with the audiences and make your work go viral on social media. You are likely to enjoy a good meal and conversation with an old friend today. Becoming conscious of the importance of savings is half the battle won, the other half is actually doing it, so start now. Traditional medicine is likely to ease your digestive problem.

Love Focus: If you are finding it difficult to maintain a loving relationship, remember that love evolves with time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to get invited to a party today and have a rollicking time. Step up your earnings. This seems to be your lucky day, as you impress your boss with your single-minded focus to get results. Don’t take shortcuts in your school assignments, as it can cost you dearly. Steer clear of stimulants and steroids, as excessive use can harm the body. A trip planned last year may be put into action now.

Love Focus: Meeting your date over a meal or even a breakfast is possible and will prove enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will do well to resolve your differences with a colleague at work for smooth functioning. Forging a long-lasting friendship with someone you had met in a pub or a get-together is possible. Doing well in a class test will justify your spending time on making notes. With all your financial dues paid, you will now be in a position to fund something new. Spending the weekend in your hometown is possible.

Love Focus: Blaming spouse for all your mistakes is in your nature; curb it to have a happy relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Save a portion of your earnings to pay off the mortgage on your property. A helping hand at work will become necessary to finish all your pending work for the day. Don’t rely too much on a classmate’s notes, as you may not gain as much as you thought you would. Fear of a family member always nitpicking on your being overweight can compel you to take up an exercise regimen. A property deal may get finalised.

Love Focus: A gift from your lover today can become your most cherished possession.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to be tactful in negotiating a tricky situation thrown up in a joint family setup. A steady source of income will keep you financially secure. Acting on someone’s advice will prove most beneficial for your health. You may go in for renovating a portion of your house that was left pending. Leave early from the office today to pick your child from school, as traffic snarls cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Today, you can look forward to a great time with your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rust

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Rent escalation can hit your pocket hard, so seek an alternative cheaper accommodation. Don’t talk ill about anyone in front of children, as they can innocently tattle and put you in an embarrassing situation. You can be made a team leader or in charge of something important. Those facing a job interview will find the day auspicious. Your current level of fitness may be something you have never experienced before. Taking the family for an outing today is on the cards.

Love Focus: Mutual trust is the bedrock of a successful relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

