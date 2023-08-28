News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023 predicts freedom

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 28, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Handle ever issues in the relationship with a smile.

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome frictions in the life with a smile today

A happy love life and productive professional life are your takeaways today. While financially you will see troubles, your health will be normal today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger to take crucial investment.

Handle ever issues in the relationship with a smile. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger to take crucial investment.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see tremors today and have the maturity to handle issues. Some Leos will be upset to know that the relationship may even come to an end. However, most Leos will be able to resolve the crisis by the end of the day. You should also not impose your thoughts on the other person and instead must give the freedom to think and act today. Single Leos should not propose today and the day is also not good to introduce the partner to the parents.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges diligently. Some Leos can expect new roles and responsibilities. You may need to spend overtime at the workplace. Female Leos should be more vocal at the workplace as a co-worker will try to derail your efforts. Always stay in the good book of the management. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today. You can also try innovative business plans which will bring in better results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial troubles will exist today and it is important to spend wisely. Hot spending on luxury items is not recommended for today. Be sensible while shopping but today you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure that your diet is perfect and it is free from fat and sugar. While you need to drink plenty of water, it is also important to keep stress out of your life. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Some females may develop migraine or gynecological issues which would need medical assistance. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy. Some children will also develop minor infections today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Monday, August 28, 2023
