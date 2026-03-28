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    Leo Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: A change of air for these professionals

    Leo Horoscope Today: Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location.

    Updated on: Mar 28, 2026 4:27 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for success in different areas

    Be sincere in your love life, and also take steps to accomplish every professional task assigned. Handle finance with care. Minor health issues will exist.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert's predictions to find out what the stars have in store.
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert's predictions to find out what the stars have in store.

    Spend time with your lover and also be a supportive pillar. A mature attitude will help at the office. Handle wealth smartly, and health will be good.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    No major hiccup will exist in the relationship. Be productive in terms of love, and your efforts to resolve a past issue in the relationship will also work today. Long-distance love affairs will need more communication. You should be expressive in love and must also be a good listener. Single natives will also find a new person walking into the life. Married females may also get pregnant today. Stay away from office romance, which may impact productivity as well as domestic life.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    There can be trouble associated with the performance. You must be careful while presenting points at the team sessions. A senior may not be pleased with the attitude. This will clear the trouble. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location. Students will clear the examinations. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, and services businesses will have a busy schedule. You may also launch a new project or concept today. Those who have interviews lined up for the first half of the day will clear them.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. A celebration within the family will need you to donate a good amount. The second part of the day is also good to lend money to someone, including a relative or sibling. Entrepreneurs dealing with foreign clients would receive advance payments, which would benefit business expansions. You may also consider donating money to a charity.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Those who have cardiac issues will have a tough time. Health complications may arise in the second part of the day. Seniors should be careful about their diet. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you. You must be ready to compromise on the lifestyle. Give up stress and ensure you stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today For March 28, 2026: A Change Of Air For These Professionals

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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