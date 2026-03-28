Leo Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: A change of air for these professionals

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for success in different areas
Be sincere in your love life, and also take steps to accomplish every professional task assigned. Handle finance with care. Minor health issues will exist.
Spend time with your lover and also be a supportive pillar. A mature attitude will help at the office. Handle wealth smartly, and health will be good.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
No major hiccup will exist in the relationship. Be productive in terms of love, and your efforts to resolve a past issue in the relationship will also work today. Long-distance love affairs will need more communication. You should be expressive in love and must also be a good listener. Single natives will also find a new person walking into the life. Married females may also get pregnant today. Stay away from office romance, which may impact productivity as well as domestic life.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
There can be trouble associated with the performance. You must be careful while presenting points at the team sessions. A senior may not be pleased with the attitude. This will clear the trouble. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location. Students will clear the examinations. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, and services businesses will have a busy schedule. You may also launch a new project or concept today. Those who have interviews lined up for the first half of the day will clear them.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. A celebration within the family will need you to donate a good amount. The second part of the day is also good to lend money to someone, including a relative or sibling. Entrepreneurs dealing with foreign clients would receive advance payments, which would benefit business expansions. You may also consider donating money to a charity.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Those who have cardiac issues will have a tough time. Health complications may arise in the second part of the day. Seniors should be careful about their diet. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you. You must be ready to compromise on the lifestyle. Give up stress and ensure you stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More