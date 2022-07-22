Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 22, '22 states, productive day

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos will have a productive day at work. Your seniors will be happy to see your equation with some important clients. You may also get some prestigious responsibilities.Your business expansion plans may get momentum with new ideas and plans. Be open to all kinds of endeavors and grab every productive enterprise coming your way. Your house or office may require some renovation or even refurnishing to help you out of your current slump. It's always good to listen to advice, but you should always be choosy about investment. Businessmen will be able to put long-delayed expansion plans in motion. Changing your surroundings can have a big impact on the way you look at life and how you act. Driving to an out-of-station destination for something specific or just to let your hair down is possible. Enjoying the day in friends’ circle is indicated for some Leo natives.

Leo Finance Today New hopes and aspirations arise in business as you recruit more people in direct marketing to expand products. This may help you realize your expansion dream. Avoid saying yes to tempting investment offers in hurry, bide your time. Trust your instincts because you know which investments suit you best.

Leo Family Today At home, you will tend to be a little emotional and touchy because of unexpected situations. Think positive thoughts to tide over the grim mood. Interaction with guests is likely to disappoint you a little today.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, some Leos are likely to win appreciation and awards from those who matter for a task done perfectly. Those who are searching for a job or are looking for a job change may stumble across favourable opportunities today.

Leo Health Today Whatever you adopt on the health front, ensure that you continue it. Consistency will be the key to good health. You are likely to cultivate silence and still mind by observing a few minutes of silence every day. It may enable you to enjoy mental peace and increase the sharpness of your mind.

Leo Love Life Today On the romantic front, failure to get rid of the past could make things difficult for you. Close your heart to past hurts to move ahead in life. Leos must avoid bickering with their partner over financial matters. Such sensitive matters should be dealt with maturity and trust.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

