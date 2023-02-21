Leo Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Rearrange your priorities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today Leos may not have the self-discipline to match their boundless energy and enthusiasm for life. Daily astrological prediction says, to improve your performance, focus on your tasks and rearrange your priorities. You may be able to increase your wealth, thanks to your foresight and timing significantly. With your help, perhaps domestic bliss and peace will finally be yours to enjoy. Today, you and your soul mate are likely to spend a lot of time just chatting. You'll have such a great time that you may start wishing that days like these would come more frequently. High academic achievement is common among students. It looks like some of you will have success in legal proceedings involving real estate and other property. Those sick with multiple conditions may see dramatic improvements in their health. Travel delays are a possibility, and you should plan accordingly. You may have what you need to tackle this challenge head-on and succeed in your head.

Leo Finance Today

Today, you must adopt the correct strategy to make your money go further. All the preparations you've made in the past are beginning to bear fruit, making this a great time to launch your own business. Anticipate a positive response to your loan request.

Leo Family Today

With your help, your older siblings should be able to increase their wealth and possessions. They'd give you credit for your help and appreciate it greatly. There may be no hitches at home during a well-planned ceremony or event.

Leo Career Today

Try not to become too arrogant at the office, and don't expect too much from your coworkers. There appears to be tension with higher-ups. Maintaining composure might be crucial. You'll need to streamline your processes to finish a crucial project on time.

Leo Health Today

Leos, who have been sick for a while, will soon feel better. With a new medical approach and careful diet, they may be able to beat their health problems. Do yoga and other forms of exercise regularly to speed up your recovery.

Leo Love Life Today

Marriage problems of the past are likely to be resolved, pointing to personal growth. If you want to rekindle the romance in your relationship, it's important to put yourself in your partner's shoes. There's a lot of potential for adventure in the dating world for single people.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON