Leo Horoscope Today, November 9, 2022: Help your partner grow

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 9 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Put your motivation and spirit to use and take the first step. Use this momentum to your advantage, and don't waste time.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives may have some brilliant plans for improving their financial standing today. The day has the potential to be a productive one, helping you make strides in your endeavours. Daily Astrological Prediction says, explore potential new areas for expansion. You'd be brimming with energy and assurance, which would propel you forward with your plans. Put your motivation and spirit to use and take the first step. Use this momentum to your advantage, and don't waste time. Your loved ones, especially your parents, think highly of you because of your endearing personality and impressive achievements. Your partner's love may make you nostalgic today. Make special memories now. It's likely that any official travel done now may lead to financial rewards in the near future. Inheriting family land could cause complications for Leo natives. Take care not to get yourself in legal trouble. There is a good chance that Leo students may succeed academically, and their teachers may back them up.

Leo Finance Today

Today may bring you unique investment opportunities for Leos. You'll continue to get good returns on your investments. Leo natives would likely make a good living and have some financial freedom to pursue material desires.

Leo Family Today

It's possible that a loved one can offer advice that may boost your self-esteem and help you obtain the respect you deserve. Today, you could find yourself at the centre of a lot of attention. Leo natives could find renewed vigour and joy in the company of an old friend.

Leo Career Today

Today, some mistakes at the workplace are possible for Leo natives. When working on a big project or meeting a big client, be careful and cross-check your work. Also, it would be best if you didn't interfere with your teammates' work and should focus on your own responsibilities.

Leo Health Today

The high levels of stamina and energy you're likely to possess may do wonders for your health and may even speed up the healing process of any preexisting conditions. Don't forget to indulge in your pastime in order to relax your mind.

Leo Love Life Today

Married Leo natives may have a healthy relationship with their spouses despite busy work schedules. In addition, your partner may help you grow professionally. Those in search of a romantic partner might find a great match through an online dating service.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
