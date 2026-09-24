Pune man who grew up in 10x10 room with 4 siblings buys first home: 'I hope every gully boy gets to see this day'

Buying a first home is often more than a financial milestone, especially for those who have grown up without a house of their own. For one Pune-based rapper and hip-hop artist, this achievement marked the fulfilment of a promise he had made to himself as a child. Harish Thakur recently shared a video of his new home on Instagram. (Instagram/@itshotfix)

Harish Thakur recently shared a video of his new home on Instagram, revealing that he bought a house for his parents after growing up with them and his four siblings in a 10x10 room. “I bought my parents their first home,” Thakur wrote in the caption.

Recalling his childhood, Thakur shared that he grew up in a lower-middle-class family and spent 25 years living in the small room with his parents and four siblings. He said his father worked hard to provide the family with everything they needed, but buying a house was never financially possible.

“So as a kid, I made one promise to myself…one day, I’ll buy my parents their dream home,” he wrote.

After years of hard work and his parents’ blessings, Thakur added he was finally able to fulfil that promise and buy a family home. “Seeing my parents’ names on the nameplate every time I walk in still feels unreal,” he wrote.

“I hope every gully boy gets to see this day,” Thakur concluded.