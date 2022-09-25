Leo Horoscope Today, September 25, 2022: Will luck side you on your finances?

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Don't take any chances with your money today Leos. Strictly avoid taking any shortcuts on the financial front. Today, professionals may not be able to meet their goals because the workplace environment may not be conducive. Don’t worry things will improve soon. Regular exercise may bring an increase in your energy levels. Take on the challenge of learning to play a new sport. It may help you refocus your thoughts and take a break from the never-ending pursuit of perfection. Avoid friction with an old friend because of misunderstandings created by someone in the past. The help of an elder or expert may enable some Leos to clinch a property deal on the most favourable terms. In order for Leo students to be very successful, they must keep moving ahead in their academic endeavours regardless of hurdles in other parts of their lives. Work commitments may need some of you to take a trip out of the country. It may prove very advantageous to you.

Leo Finance Today Today, Leos are likely to be financially secure and they will be able to pay off any outstanding debts, if any, that they may have accrued in the past. Make sure that you contribute well to your finances to ensure stability in life.

Leo Family Today It will be a good time for you and your family as you rediscover the joy and uniqueness of your bond. Family ties can strengthen like never before. A sudden visit by relatives can positively impact Leo natives’ family life.

Leo Career Today Leo natives may need to manage their professional life in a better way. Colleagues and seniors will only cooperate with you if you plan strategically and efficiently. Your professional life will demand more of your time and energy at this point. Brace yourself for a hectic schedule.

Leo Health Today It is advised that Leo natives stick to eating a balanced diet and exercise regularly to continue reaping the benefits of it. The day is favourable for outdoor activities and moderate exercise will have a positive effect on your body as a whole.

Leo Love Life Today There's a chance that your love life may stay a little dull and uninspiring. Make sure there is no misunderstanding between you and your spouse in order to maintain a healthy connection. Some elders may be opposed to your romantic entanglement.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

