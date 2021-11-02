Latest News

Opening the batting, Buttler won his side the match with his maiden T20I century coming off only 67 balls and was one of several fielders to excel as England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs.

England's Moeen Ali, left, hugs teammate Jos Buttler for scoring a century during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)