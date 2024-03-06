 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts hiccups in health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts hiccups in health

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts hiccups in health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 06, 2024 02:08 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Mar 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be creative and productive in both personal and professional life.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle scores with a smile

Be creative and productive in both personal and professional life. Minor financial issues may come up and put a lid on the expenditure. Health is normal.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Have a positive outlook towards life.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Have a positive outlook towards life.

Have a positive outlook towards life. Your sincerity in love life will work out today. Utilize every opportunity at the office to perform. Make good investments for a better future. Financial life may not be productive while health is good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Settle the love-related disputes today. You may sit down with the partner to openly talk and sort the problems and make the relationship smoother. Minor tremors may get complicated if left unchecked. Single Libra females can expect a proposal today. Libras will get the support of parents and can also introduce the lover to them. You may meet with the ex-flame today but married natives must not get back into the old relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in the dealings and you will find success today. Those who work in a team at the office need to stay away from office gossip and must be friendly with the rest of the crew. A senior coworker may question your potential to handle a crucial task but do not lose the temper. Instead, prove the mettle by taking up the responsibility and accomplishing it within the deadline.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today is not good in terms of money. No major risk should be taken in terms of money. This means the stock market and speculative business are not preferred choices today. You should also not lend a big amount to a friend of relative as there will be issues in getting it back. Some Libras will need to pay the tuition fees for children studying abroad. Businessmen will get finds from promoters but be careful about expansion plans.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Senior Libras need to take medicines on time and must consult a doctor for even minor ailments. Start the day with exercise and also follow a systematic diet plan. Give up aerated drinks and consume fresh juice. Drink plenty of water today and also join a gym or yoga class. Today, minor Libras may complain about fever, headache, or pain in muscles which may stop them from attending school.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

