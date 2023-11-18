close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 predicts these challenges ahead

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 predicts these challenges ahead

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 18, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Nov 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be sincere as usual and this will help you get a hike in salary.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in the beauty of mind

Have a good love life where you shower care and affection on your partner. Take up new challenges on the professional front to ensure you gain career growth.

Libra Daily Horoscope, November 18, 2023: Take up new challenges on the professional front to ensure you gain career growth.
Libra Daily Horoscope, November 18, 2023: Take up new challenges on the professional front to ensure you gain career growth.

While prosperity will be there in the air, you will see success in your job as well. No major issue will disturb the love life today and you will also be healthy today.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life is good and free from major troubles. While you need to be sensitive to the demands of the lover, it is also good to be accommodative. Avoid arguments and accusations in the relationship today. Plan a romantic weekend where you may indulge in adventures. This will strengthen the bond. Your partner loves attention and you need to ensure that you provide proper care. Married females may have issues at the spouse’s house and this need to be addressed through discussions.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere as usual and this will help you get a hike in salary. IT professionals may travel abroad for job reasons. You need to be careful to appease the client, especially from abroad to prove your mettle. Handle all crucial tasks with confidence. Some government offices will have a change in location while lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong communication with your seniors.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Handle money smartly as you will receive wealth from different sources. A past investment will bring in a good return and this may prompt you to make additional investments in the stock market and trade. Some Libras will inherit a family property. Businessmen will clear long pending dues. There will be an urgent need within the family for money and you are expected to provide monetary assistance.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Consider visiting a doctor when your health is not in good shape. Ensure you are thoroughly prepared when going to cold places. Pack your winter wear and keep yourself warm as you could get infected by a virus. Do not miss the medicines and senior Libras are expected to be careful about breathing issues. Viral fever, pain in joints, throat infection, and headache will be common among Libras today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out