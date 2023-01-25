Libra Horoscope Today, January 25, 2023: Positive energy may come your way

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be an excellent day for the Libra natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are going to work extraordinarily and become a great team player. You and your team may deliver a crucial project on time. Instead of getting worried about lots of obstacles, you may prefer to keep your spirit high and your positive energy may also influence people around you today on the work front. You may feel more responsible and take on major responsibilities at home. It may make your parents feel proud and happy.

You may get huge monetary benefits from your past investments in property. You may not understand the actual cause of the puzzling actions of your partner and this situation may put you in a bad mood. Some health issues may make you feel uncomfortable today.

Libra Finance Today:

Your spending may be high today, but you may spend on necessary things. You may use your funds in good investment schemes and also donate some money to poor and needy.

Libra Family Today:

This is a good day. Your kids may accomplish their goals and pass the competitive exams. Everything may go well for the Libra natives.

Libra Career Today:

This is an excellent day for people who are trying to get government jobs. Some may get new jobs or promotions. It is all about making a strategy to achieve what you want.

Libra Health Today:

This is a normal day on the health front for the Libra natives. You may have pain in your ankles, knees, and legs and frequent chills may make you feel dull, and lazy. Diabetic people need to take care of themselves.

Libra Love Life Today:

Your partner may neglect you and avoid your calls or messages. If things are not going well lately, you should get out of your current relationship. Singles should be cautious if they are planning to go on a date with someone.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

