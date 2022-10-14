Libra Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022: Unexpected promotions?

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

If Libra natives want to make the right decision, they should pay attention to instincts and go with their gut feeling. It will help them make the right choices. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you should appreciate your coworkers' cooperation and assistance. Unexpected promotions with perks may also come your way on the professional front. Libra natives are likely to resolve a dispute with their spouse, improving their married life. Single Virgos who want to marry may propose to their dream person. Escape to a new world! An outing with friends has the power to refresh the spirit and lift the mood. Don't be too rigid, as you may go on a trip with people who share your passion for exploration and daring. The stars are not aligned, so now is not the time to buy, sell, or invest in real estate. Those who have been on the lookout for a fresh real estate investment should defer their plans, as they may encounter unexpected roadblocks.

Libra Finance Today

Even though you won't get very far in your project, your superiors will probably still respect your candor and dedication. A major work project can leave Libra natives on the fence. Before making a final choice, you should carefully review the proposal.

Libra Family Today

You should make an effort to spend more time with your loved ones, especially your ageing parents. They may benefit from your company and care. Stay out of fights with your sibling(s), as they could turn ugly quickly. Strive for domestic peace.

Libra Career Today

Libra natives’ careers may finally take an upswing after a few low points. An unexpected promotion with substantial benefits could be offered to you. Your coworkers will most likely rally around you and extend strong support.

Libra Health Today

Paying close attention to your health may have paid off, and now everything is just as you'd like them to be. You may feel good and happier with a strong mental balance. If you want to stay healthy, it's recommended that you engage in more creative pursuits or hobbies.

Libra Love Life Today

If you're single and thinking about proposing, you shouldn't wait. There is a favourable alignment of the planets for you at this time. After settling disputes, getting along better with your spouse could be the start of a beautiful new chapter in your marriage.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

